Georgia football recruiting: The 12 days of Christmas from the class of 2023

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has a light-hearted way to deliver a different way to look at Georgia’s current recruiting class with several more presents left to open under the tree. ========================================================= The first day of the early signing period opens up in a few hours. ‘Tis a holiday tradition now for DawgNation.

There are a lot of ways to look at the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class that the Georgia football program has assembled for 2023. Georgia expects to sign at least seven players from high schools in Florida. Compared to just five current commitments that played this fall in Georgia. The ‘Dawgs are on the clock for up to three more prospects tomorrow from Florida. They could very well wind up with 10 prospects that played their senior year at a high school in Florida.

The current tally includes six prospects that rank among the top 25 prospects in the state of Florida this cycle. As a means of comparison, the home-state Gators currently only have two in-state commits rated that highly. That’s among the top 25 players in Florida on the 247Sports Composite ratings. That’s not even taking into account that the ‘Dawgs can add two more prospects ranked among the top 25 in Florida on the first day of the early period tomorrow in 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson and 4-star DL Jordan “Big Baby” Hall.