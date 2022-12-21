Georgia football recruiting: The 12 days of Christmas from the class of 2023
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has a light-hearted way to deliver a different way to look at Georgia’s current recruiting class with several more presents left to open under the tree.
The first day of the early signing period opens up in a few hours. ‘Tis a holiday tradition now for DawgNation.
There are a lot of ways to look at the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class that the Georgia football program has assembled for 2023.
Georgia expects to sign at least seven players from high schools in Florida. Compared to just five current commitments that played this fall in Georgia.
The ‘Dawgs are on the clock for up to three more prospects tomorrow from Florida. They could very well wind up with 10 prospects that played their senior year at a high school in Florida.
The current tally includes six prospects that rank among the top 25 prospects in the state of Florida this cycle.
As a means of comparison, the home-state Gators currently only have two in-state commits rated that highly. That’s among the top 25 players in Florida on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
That’s not even taking into account that the ‘Dawgs can add two more prospects ranked among the top 25 in Florida on the first day of the early period tomorrow in 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson and 4-star DL Jordan “Big Baby” Hall.
If yet another favorable Florida vs. Georgia comparison doesn’t get one jolly, we’ve constructed a yuletide way to look at the 2023 Georgia recruiting class as it stands on early signing day eve.
Everyone has seen “Elf” or “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” for the 25th time by now. So how ‘bout a look at the “12 Days of Christmas” from the #KeepitG23 Bulldog recruiting class?
(Taps the mic. Is this thing on.)
(Breaks out the John Legend voice.)
On the first day of Christmas, the 2023 class gave Dawgnation ...
- A tight end that’s been committed since 2020 (Pearce Spurlin III)
On the second day of Christmas, the 2023 class gave Dawgnation ...
- Two receivers that clock a 4.3 (Anthony Evans III and Yazeed Haynes)
- and a legacy tight end that’s been committed since 2020.
On the third day of Christmas, the 2023 class gave Dawgnation …
- Three top 5 overall linebackers; (No. 3 Raylen Wilson, No. 4 Troy Bowles, No. 5 CJ Allen)
- Two receivers that clock a 4.3;
- and a legacy tight end that’s been committed since 2020.
On the fourth day of Christmas, the 2023 class gave Dawgnation …
- Four players who scored at least 14 TDs (RB Roderick Robinson (39); LB CJ Allen (26); DB Chris Peal (21) and WR Raymond Cottrell (14).
- Three top 5 overall linebackers;
- Two receivers that clock a 4.3;
- and a legacy tight end that’s been committed since 2020.
On the fifth day of Christmas, the 2023 class gave Dawgnation …
- Five players from Georgia high schools (LB CJ Allen, OT Bo Hughley; TE Lawson Luckie; OL Kelton Smith; OT Jamal Meriweather
- Four players who scored at least 14 TDs
- Three top 5 overall linebackers;
- Two receivers that clock a 4.3;
- and a legacy tight end that’s been committed since 2020.
On the sixth day of Christmas, the 2023 class gave Dawgnation …
- Six players from state championship teams (S Joenel Aguero; OT Bo Hughley; DB Chris Peal, DB Justyn Rhett; RB Roderick Robinson II, WR Tyler Williams)
- Five players from Georgia schools;
- Four players who scored at least 14 TDs;
- Three top 5 overall linebackers;
- Two receivers that clock a 4.3;
- And a family legacy tight end that’s been committed since 2020.
On the seventh day of Christmas, the 2023 class gave Dawgnation …
- Seven prospects from Florida who’d rather be a-winning; (EDGE Sam M’Pemba; LB Raylen Wilson; LB Troy Bowles; WR Tyler Williams; EDGE Gabe Harris; TE Pearce Spurlin III and WR Raymond Cottrell)
- Six players from state championship teams;
- Five players from Georgia schools;
- Four players who scored at least 14 TDs;
- Three top 5 overall linebackers;
- Two receivers that clock a 4.3;
- And a family legacy tight end that’s been committed since 2020.
On the eighth day of Christmas, the 2023 class gave Dawgnation …
- Eight Under Armour All-American recruits who’ll be a-signing (S Joenel Aguero; LB Troy Bowles; EDGE Gabe Harris; EDGE Sam M’Pemba; DB Justyn Rhett; WR Tyler Williams; LB Raylen Wilson and PK Peyton Woodring.)
- Seven prospects from Florida who’d rather be a-winning;
- Six players from state championship teams;
- Five players from Georgia schools;
- Four players who scored at least 14 TDs;
- Three top 5 overall linebackers;
- Two receivers that clock a 4.3;
- And a family legacy tight end that’s been committed since 2020.
On the ninth day of Christmas, the 2023 class gave Dawgnation …
- Nine players in the Top 7 nationally at their position (CB A.J. Harris; EDGE Sam M’Pemba; S Joenel Aguero; LB Raylen Wilson; OT Monroe Freeling; LB Troy Bowles; LB CJ Allen; TE Pearce Spurlin and PK Peyton Woodring);
- Eight Under Armour All-American recruits who’ll be a-signing;
- Seven prospects from Florida who’d rather be a-winning;
- Six players from state championship teams;
- Five players from Georgia schools;
- Four players who scored at least 14 TDs;
- Three top 5 overall linebackers;
- Two receivers that clock a 4.3;
- And a family legacy tight end that’s been committed since 2020.
On the 10th day of Christmas, the 2023 class gave Dawgnation …
- Ten new ‘Dawgs to play D (CB AJ Harris; EDGE Sam M’Pemba; S Joenel Aguero, LB Raylen Wilson; LB Troy Bowles; LB CJ Allen; EDGE Gabe Harris: DT Jamaal Jarrett, CB Chris Peal and CB Justyn Rhett)
- Nine players in the Top 7 nationally at their position (CB A.J. Harris; EDGE Sam M’Pemba; S Joenel Aguero; LB Raylen Wilson; OT Monroe Freeling; LB Troy Bowles; LB CJ Allen; TE Pearce Spurlin and PK Peyton Woodring);
- Eight Under Armour All-American recruits who’ll be a-signing;
- Seven prospects from Florida who’d rather be a-winning;
- Six players from state championship teams;
- Five players from Georgia schools;
- Four players who scored at least 14 TDs;
- Three top 5 overall linebackers;
- Two receivers that clock a 4.3;
- And a family legacy tight end that’s been committed since 2020.
On the 11th day of Christmas, the 2023 class gave Dawgnation …
- 11 commits ranked among the nation’s top 130 (CB AJ Harris; EDGE Sam M’Pemba; S Joenel Aguero, LB Raylen Wilson; LB Troy Bowles; OT Monroe Freeling; LB CJ Allen; WR Tyler Williams; EDGE Gabe Harris; TE Pearce Spurlin III and OT Bo Hughley)
- Ten new ‘Dawgs to play D;
- Nine players in the Top 7 nationally at their position;
- Eight Under Armour All-American recruits who’ll be a-signing;
- Seven prospects from Florida who’d rather be a-winning;
- Six players from state championship teams;
- Five players from Georgia schools;
- Four players who scored at least 14 TDs;
- Three top 5 overall linebackers;
- Two receivers that clock a 4.3;
- And a family legacy tight end that’s been committed since 2020.
On the 12th day of Christmas, the 2023 class gave Dawgnation …
- 12 new tools for Todd Monken’s O (OT Monroe Freeling; WR Tyler Williams; TE Pearce Spurlin III; OT Bo Hughley; TE Lawson Luckie; WR Raymond Cottrell; RB Roderick Robinson II; OL Kelton Smith; WR Anthony Evans III; WR Yazeed Haynes; OT Jamal Meriweather and OL Joshua “Doogie” Miller
- 11 commits ranked among the nation’s top 130;
- Ten new ‘Dawgs to play D;
- Nine players in the Top 7 nationally at their position;
- Eight Under Armour All-American recruits who’ll be a-signing;
- Seven prospects from Florida who’d rather be a-winning;
- Six players from state championship teams;
- Five players from Georgia schools;
- Four players who scored at least 14 TDs;
- Three top 5 overall linebackers;
- Two receivers that clock a 4.3;
- And a family legacy tight end that’s been committed since 2020.
Whew.
If that’s not better than a bunch of lords a-leaping or drummers drumming, then just wait and see what the ‘Dawgs see roll across their old-school fax machine tomorrow.
Maybe this group will also leave Athens with five golden rings.
It could happen by counting up the bowl game, the SEC and the national championship rings.
