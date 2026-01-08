Georgia has seen even more turnover in the defensive backfield, with Adrian Maddox being the fifth defensive back to reportedly enter the transfer portal.

Maddox spent just one season at Georgia after arriving from UAB last January. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Georgia took three transfer safeties last year in Maddox, Jaden Harris and Zion Branch. Only Branch remains with the team, as Harris has transferred to Kansas.

Maddox appeared in four games this past season, preserving his redshirt.

In addition to losing Maddox and Harris, Joenel Aguero, Ondre Evans and Daniel Harris have all entered the transfer portal. Evans and Daniel Harris played cornerback for Georgia, while Aguero started 12 games at star this past season.

The Bulldogs have already made two transfer portal additions this offseason in the secondary, bringing in cornerback Braylon Conley from USC and Clemson safety Khalil Barnes.

He was a three-year starter for the Tigers and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

In three seasons at Clemson, Barnes notched 139 tackles, 7 interceptions and 6.5 tackles for loss.

Georgia will see safety JaCorey Thomas move on to the NFL after this season. The Bulldogs also saw safety Kyron Jones miss the final eight games of the 2025 season because of a foot injury.

The Bulldogs bring back sophomore safety KJ Bolden. Georgia signed six defensive backs as a part of the 2026 recruiting cycle, with Jordan Smith, Zech Fort and Blake Stewart projecting as safeties.

Players have until Jan. 16 to enter the transfer portal.

Georgia football transfer portal moves