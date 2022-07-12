Georgia football representatives at 2022 SEC Media Days announced

SEC Media Days will take place in Atlanta next week. And when it comes time for the Georgia Bulldogs to step to the podium, the program will be represented by quarterback Stetson Bennett, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and center Sedrick Van Pran.

Georgia is set to speak on Wednesday, as head coach Kirby Smart will join his players in answering a litany of questions from the assembled media.

The selection of Smith, Bennett and Van Pran shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the three are all expected to be key leaders for Georgia in this coming season. Bennett led the Bulldogs to a National Championship last season and returns for his sixth season at Georgia.