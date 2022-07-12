Georgia football representatives at 2022 SEC Media Days announced
SEC Media Days will take place in Atlanta next week. And when it comes time for the Georgia Bulldogs to step to the podium, the program will be represented by quarterback Stetson Bennett, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and center Sedrick Van Pran.
Georgia is set to speak on Wednesday, as head coach Kirby Smart will join his players in answering a litany of questions from the assembled media.
The selection of Smith, Bennett and Van Pran shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the three are all expected to be key leaders for Georgia in this coming season. Bennett led the Bulldogs to a National Championship last season and returns for his sixth season at Georgia.
Nolan Smith is one of the few returning members from Georgia’s loaded 2021 defense, as Smith started every game for Georgia last season. He is one of the more vocal members on the team and someone who should help ease concerns about how the defense looks this season.
Van Pran is entering his second season as a starter at the center position for the Bulldogs. He started every game a season ago for Georgia and is expected to lead one of the better offensive lines in the country this season.
Other players set to be in Atlanta and speaking to reporters include Alabama’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson, Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.
The event is set to begin on Monday and will conclude on Thursday. All-SEC teams and predicted order of finish wil be announced on Friday.
You can see the full list of those in attendance next week at SEC Media Days.
Full list of 2022 Media Day speakers
- Alabama Will Anderson Jr., LB, Jordan Battle, DB, Bryce Young, QB,
- Arkansas: Jalen Catalon, S, KJ Jefferson, QB, Bumper Pool, LB
- Auburn: Tank Bigsby, RB, Derick Hall, Edge, John Samuel Shenker, TE
- Florida: Anthony Richardson, QB Richard Gouraige, OL, Ventrell Miller, LB
- Georgia: Stetson Bennett, QB, Nolan Smith, LB, Sedrick Van Pran, OL
- Kentucky: Will Levis, QB, Kenneth Horsey, OG, DeAndre Square, ILB
- LSU: Jack Bech, WR, Mike Jones, Jr., LB, BJ Ojulari, DE
- Ole Miss: Nick Broeker, OL, Cedric Johnson, DE, Jonathan Mingo, WR
- Mississippi State: Jaden Crumedy, DT, Nathaniel Watson, LB, Austin Williams, WR
- Missouri: Barrett Banister, WR, Martez Manuel, DB, SeniorIsaiah McGuire, DL
- South Carolina: Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Dakereon Joyner, WR, Zacch Pickens, DL,
- Tennessee: Trevon Flowers, S, Hendon Hooker, QB, Cedric Tillman, WR
- Texas A&M: Demani Richardson, DB, Layden Robinson, OL, Ainias Smith, WR/AP
- Vanderbilt: Ben Bresnahan, TE, Anfernee Orji, LB, Mike Wright, QB
