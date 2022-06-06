Kirby Smart bullish on future of Georgia quarterback position: ‘We’ve got a really good quarterback room’

Much will be made about the recent visit of 5-star quarterback Arch Manning. The No. 1 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 recruiting cycle was in Athens this past weekend as he made his official visit to Georgia. The Bulldogs and Texas are seen as the front-runners to land the talented quarterback prospect. Related: Arch Manning, all-white uniforms and cookie cake: Social media buzzing after massive Georgia football recruiting weekend Yet even beyond potentially adding Manning to the Georgia program, head coach Kirby Smart still loves the state of his quarterback room. In a recent interview on the Paul Finebaum show, Smart gushed about the long-term outlook in the room.

“Well, at the best programs, you’ve got good quarterback rooms, and we’ve got a really good quarterback room,” Smart said. “You know, we’ve got three guys and an incoming freshman that we think are talented. “I was just so proud of Brock (Vandagriff) and Carson (Beck) at how much better they got. I can’t wait to see the 29 practices they get leading up to the first game to continue to grow.” Entering the 2021 season, Georgia will carry four quarterbacks on its roster. Beck and Vandagriff battled it out for the back-up quarterback job during spring practice, with the elder Beck looking slightly better than the redshirt freshman Vandagriff. Georgia also signed 4-star quarterback Gunner Stockton in the 2022 recruiting cycle, and he too was able to go through spring practice.