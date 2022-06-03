Georgia football: The biggest recruiting weekend of the 2023 cycle so far starts now in Athens
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with the 2023 Georgia recruiting cycle as a potentially class-defining official visit weekend kicks off today in Athens.
T.J. Shanahan Jr. had to be at the airport in Texas well before six o’clock this morning. The 4-star state champion offensive line prospect is probably on the ground in Atlanta by now.
CJ Allen, the impressive in-state LB, planned to be on campus by noon. Justice Haynes has a plan to be in Athens by 12:15 p.m. to kick start the 48 hours of his official visit.
They are coming. From Austin to Barnesville to Buford to Charlotte to Hoschton to Milton to New Orleans to Norcross to Santa Rosa Beach to Texas to Tallahassee to Valdosta, they are on their way.
The aim in Athens is to make sure they all #KeepitG23 and join the next recruiting class for the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Will there be another Arch in Athens? Will there be Justice for the 2023 recruiting class in Athens? Those answers, and the decisions that will fuel them, start to shape and settle this weekend.
Will there be a 5-star surprise official visitor in town this weekend, too? We’re betting on that one to take place as well.
Check out DawgNation’s unofficial list of confirmed visitors so far.
OFFICIAL VISITORS SET FOR THIS WEEKEND (June 3-5)
2023 Georgia football TARGETS
- 5-star QB Arch Manning (New Orleans, La.) - Nation’s No. 1 overall prospect
- 5-star S Caleb Downs (Hoschton, Ga.) - No. 11 overall
- 4-star WR Jalen Hale (Longview, Tex.) - No. 40 overall
- 4-star RB Justice Haynes (Buford, Ga.) -No. 45 overall
- 4-star LB Raylen Wilson (Tallahassee, Fla.) - No. 70 overall (MICHIGAN)
- 4-star IOL TJ Shanahan (Austin, Tex.) - No. 112 overall
- 3-star DB Chris Peal (Charlotte, NC) - No. 438 overall
- 3-star LB CJ Allen (Barnesville, Ga.) - No. 486 overall
2023 Georgia football COMMITS
- 4-star TE commit Pearce Spurlin III (Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.) - No. 72 overall
- 4-star EDGE commit Gabe Harris (Valdosta, Ga.) - No. 89 overall
- 4-star WR commit Raymond Cottrell (Milton, Fla.) - No. 102 overall
- 4-star TE commit Lawson Luckie (Norcross, Ga. ) - No. 219 overall
Here’s an overview:
- 5-stars: 2
- Top 50 overall recruits: 4
- Recruits ranked among the nation’s top 5 at their position: 7
- Offensive targets: 7
- Defensive targets: 5
- Targets: 8
- Commits: 4
There’s a healthy mix of hopeful targets and very committed recruits already in the class in town this weekend. The Bulldogs hope to repeat the success from the first weekend in June of 2021 with a stacked official visitor’s list that included future signees like All-Americans Oscar Delp, De’Nylon Morrissette, Gunner Stockton, and Branson Robinson.
We began hinting at this list months ago back in March and published a comprehensive list last weekend after that 5-star QB from New Orleans confirmed he would be in town this weekend.
Then we chopped up that list on Wednesday on the weekly “Before the Hedges” live streaming recruiting show on the DawgNation social platforms below.
Haynes, who has many many talents, shared a vision of what he hopes to see take place in Athens this weekend. He wants a picture of everyone rocking those new all-white uniforms in Sanford Stadium.
“I really like those all-whites,” Justice Haynes said. “I can’t wait to take pictures in those. They are dope. The all-whites are dope. I was thinking that I was going to tell [running backs] coach [Dell] McGee it would be cool if we all got out in a group photo in all whites in the stadium when it is dark at night. It would be pretty cool.”
He’s got a clever mind at work there. That all-white look at night with Georgia’s red LED lights on at the same time would be a very intriguing, and most likely viral, photo.
The Bulldogs, with their eight commitments, currently have the nation’s No. 8 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle on the 247Sports Composite Team ranking.
SENTELL'S INTEL
