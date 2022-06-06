Georgia football recruiting: 23 quick-hit things to know from the big Bulldog 2023 recruiting weekend

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has a quick lap around the weekend that was with 13 official visitors and a few key surprises from a potentially quite fruitful 48 hours in Athens. ========================================================= Weekend one of the June official visits is in the books. Will it be one for the history books, too?

Well, there was a part of the weekend program where the phrase “biggest recruiting weekend in Georgia football history” was used. Not sure if that was the exact quote or not, but I’ve had that shared a couple of times from folks who feel that was the gist. Or something pretty close to that. Maybe that was what folks felt they heard. Either way, it might not be far off the mark.

That serves as a quality bridge to sharing a lot of quick-hitters about the weekend. It was at least the “largest official visit weekend in Georgia football history” just going off the number of elite guys in town. Believe the count went up to 11 prospects ranked among the nation’s top 125 overall prospects in the current recruiting cycle. That’s a lot for a program that has rarely hosted more than six to eight official visitors at one time over the last few years of the Kirby Smart era. Having 13 official visitors, plus a few others, in town on the same weekend is a logistical 3rd-and-23 as far as landing an ideal recruiting weekend goes. There is such a thing as too many great players in town for their officials.