What lack of transfer additions says about 2022 Georgia football team

In this offseason, the transfer portal has been a one-way street for the Georgia football program. Over a dozen players have left Georgia and ended up elsewhere, including five at other SEC schools. Georgia meanwhile has not added a single player from the transfer portal. This isn’t some newfound stance that Georgia is against the transfer portal. Just a season ago, the Bulldogs brought in Derion Kendrick, Arik Gilbert and Tykee Smith from the transfer portal. If the right player is available, Georgia and Kirby Smart will certainly take a swing on a player.

Kirby Smart calls transfer portal a 'nightmare' But as Gilbert and Smith demonstrated last season, a transfer player does not equal instant success. The two players combined to play in just one game. Kendrick proved to be a valuable contributor for Georgia, but he was an outlier in that sense. Gilbert and Smith are both back at Georgia this fall, hoping to make an impact they could not make a season ago.

The best transfer portal news for Georgia this offseason came when offensive lineman Amarius Mims, a former 5-star prospect, actually elected to return to Georgia after initially entering the transfer portal in April. Roster retention is the name of the game when it comes to the transfer portal for the Georgia program rather than addition. There have been some recent rule changes that also explain why Georgia hasn’t felt as great a need to go out and add players via the transfer portal. Starting with the 2022 recruiting cycle, schools have been allowed to sign over the previous 25-man limit, and thus bring more high school prospects in during each cycle.