Justice Haynes: ‘Dawgs compare him to ‘RBU’ great during ‘one for the books’ official visit

College baseball? Pro baseball? His 5-star boy Caleb Downs? The decision timeline? It is all there. The All-American RB said prior to the Georgia official visit that he had reset his recruiting and put all the schools at “zero” heading into a big June for him and his family. The four official visits he will take this month will be “all business” for him. So how did it all go?

If the ‘Dawgs were at zero, it seems safe to say Dell McGee and Kirby Smart put their share of runs on the board this past weekend. “It was surreal,” Justice Haynes said. “It was a really good experience. A wonderful one. Definitely one for the books. They came out. They showed me a lot. Everyone was at zero and Georgia is definitely going to make it hard for a lot of schools to beat.” Remember those old Bugs Bunny baseball cartoons? The ones where one batter after another marched up to the plate? Playing merry-go-round with the bases? It was kind of like that this weekend for Haynes.

“When we were together and a couple of the videos that I saw, it gave me chills,” he said. “The way Kirby [Smart] brought up the program, it gave me chills.” What did Smart say? “He had a vision for the program when he first came in,” Haynes said. “Was it late 2015? When he first came in, he had a vision they were going to play ‘The Georgia Way’ and he had one guy drafted that year. It just kept going up and it kept going up with it. They had [former Georgia All-American] Thomas Davis speak to us and that really spoke a lot. He gave me chills. Just listening to his story and ‘The Georgia Way’ as he described it.” How did what Davis had to say impact him? “The Georgia Way impacted him,” Haynes said. “It was his best relationships and his closest guys came from guys he had played with in college. Then also the fact of the resilience and the drive and you are going to be going against the best and it is best on best at Georgia. The way he said adversity shaped him. He said he had three ACL injuries and he said that way Georgia is going to push you and push you to always keep going that carried on with him to the next level.” Caleb Downs, Haynes and Pearce Spurlin III had all seen Georgia the most out of the 14 visitors for this weekend. It was a staggering show of talent on hand. The visitor’s list included 11 recruits that ranked among the nation’s top 125 overall recruits for this cycle.