BREAKING: 5-star TE commitment Landen Thomas flips to Florida State

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star Landen Thomas. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 TE and the No. 24 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== Landen Thomas had been committed to Georgia’s 2024 class since last July.

The decision drops UGA down to 11 commitments in the 2024 cycle. The Bulldogs still retain the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class on the 247Sports Composite rating after the decision. The move offsets a position of extreme strength for the ‘Dawgs. While Brock Bowers is expected to hear his name called very early in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, there is plenty of All-American depth behind him. All-American TE Oscar Delp will still just be a junior next fall. He’s expected to be Georgia’s No. 2 TE out of the gate this season behind Bowers. True freshman Lawson Luckie, another former All-American, was one of the very bright spots for Georgia during spring drills.

Georgia also has Pearce Spurlin III on campus as an early enrollee. Spurlin, a Georgia legacy, was ranked as the nation’s No. 2 overall TE for the 2024 cycle. He was sidelined for the majority of spring practice with a broken collar bone. The Bulldogs also picked up a commitment last week from 5-star Elyiss Williams. Williams is the No. 1 TE prospect for the 2025 cycle at this time. The loss of Thomas isn’t easily offset, but the Bulldogs have perhaps the only depth chart and future depth chart at tight end to weather the de-commit and flip. With this decision, the Bulldogs will now place even more priority on signing two TE prospects in the class. The biggest names to look for their are 4-star Missouri TE Jaden Redell and in-state TE Amir Jackson at Portal High School. Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.