D’Andre Swift traded to Philadelphia Eagles, adding another Georgia Bulldog to the mix
D’Andre Swift is on the move, as the Detroit Lions have traded the former second-round pick.
And he’ll be heading to play with a number of Georgia Bulldogs, as Swift was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift was the No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but the Lions took running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of this draft. The Eagles did see Miles Sanders leave this offseason.
The Eagles sent a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Lions for Swift along with a pick swap in the seventh round. Swift is entering the final year of his rookie deal
Swift is from Philadelphia, as he starred for St. Joe’s Prep. He signed as a member of the 2017 Georgia class. His best year came in 2019, when Swift ran for 1,218 yards.
The Eagles have drafted three Georgia players in this year’s draft, taking Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round and then grabbing Kelee Ringo in the fourth round. Swift only played with Smith at Georgia, as the running back left after the 2019 season.
Howie Roseman, the Eagles executive vice president and general manager, has made it clear he’s a fan of Georgia players and the addition of Swift only furthers that.
ESPN’s Todd McShay called the move a “win-win.”
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Stetson Bennett taken by Los Angeles Rams in fourth round 2023 NFL Draft
- ‘Philadelphia Bulldogs’: Social media buzzing as Eagles continue to draft former Georgia players
- NFL Draft 2023: Live updates, picks, analysis for Georgia football players
- Broderick Jones will honor Devin Willock in touching way as member of the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Darnell Washington taken by Pittsburgh Steelers in third round of 2023 NFL Draft
- Nolan Smith trolls Florida in draft call with Eagles: ‘You want to win’
- Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers named winners of first round after drafting Georgia standouts
- Stetson Bennett: 3 things to know about the 2023 NFL Draft prospect