D’Andre Swift traded to Philadelphia Eagles, adding another Georgia Bulldog to the mix

D’Andre Swift is on the move, as the Detroit Lions have traded the former second-round pick.

And he’ll be heading to play with a number of Georgia Bulldogs, as Swift was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift was the No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but the Lions took running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of this draft. The Eagles did see Miles Sanders leave this offseason.

The Eagles sent a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Lions for Swift along with a pick swap in the seventh round. Swift is entering the final year of his rookie deal