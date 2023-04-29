Dawgnation Logo
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: D'Andre Swift #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball in the first half against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

D’Andre Swift traded to Philadelphia Eagles, adding another Georgia Bulldog to the mix

@Kconnorriley
D’Andre Swift is on the move, as the Detroit Lions have traded the former second-round pick.

And he’ll be heading to play with a number of Georgia Bulldogs, as Swift was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift was the No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but the Lions took running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of this draft. The Eagles did see Miles Sanders leave this offseason.

The Eagles sent a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Lions for Swift along with a pick swap in the seventh round. Swift is entering the final year of his rookie deal

Swift is from Philadelphia, as he starred for St. Joe’s Prep. He signed as a member of the 2017 Georgia class. His best year came in 2019, when Swift ran for 1,218 yards.

The Eagles have drafted three Georgia players in this year’s draft, taking Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round and then grabbing Kelee Ringo in the fourth round. Swift only played with Smith at Georgia, as the running back left after the 2019 season.

Howie Roseman, the Eagles executive vice president and general manager, has made it clear he’s a fan of Georgia players and the addition of Swift only furthers that.

ESPN’s Todd McShay called the move a “win-win.”

