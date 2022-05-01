Three Georgia defenders appearing in first round of early 2023 NFL mock drafts

Georgia had a record 15 total players taken in all rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. But if you think Georgia will be lacking talent in the coming season, you may want to take a look at some of the early 2023 NFL mock drafts. Most, admittedly way-too-early, mock drafts for the 2023 NFL Draft have three more Georgia defenders projected to go in the first round. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, cornerback Kelee Ringo and outside linebacker Nolan Smith all have seen their names near the top of some of the early mock drafts. All have already made big plays for Georgia and will be expected to emerge as key leaders for the Georgia program next season.

Even though Georgia had three defensive linemen taken in this draft, some believe Carter might be better than all of them. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive lineman can do it all as he’s made impact plays for Georgia on defense, offense and special teams. He’ll command a lot more attention in 2022, as Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are gone. But that opens up more opportunities for the talented junior. “He has flash plays and he is really athletic,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Just playing with consistent effort. The talent is oozing, it is a matter of can he play every play with maximum intensity and be able to sustain.”

Related: Kirby Smart wants Jalen Carter to follow example set by Devonte Wyatt Next off most boards is cornerback Kelee Ringo. The redshirt sophomore cornerback will have to answer questions about the labrum injury that kept him out his freshman season, but he has ideal measurables. He’s also proven himself as a big-time player with his pick-6 in the national championship game. Ringo will be Georgia’s No. 1 cornerback this season and is expected to emerge as Georgia’s next lockdown corner. Eric Stokes was the last Georgia cornerback taken in the first round, as the Green Bay Packers took him with the No. 27 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.