Justin Shaffer: Atlanta Falcons select Georgia football offensive lineman in 2022 NFL Draft

Justin Shaffer was taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 190 pick in the sixth round. Shaffer is the No. 12 Georgia player taken in the draft and the second offensive lineman from Georgia to be taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Shaffer is the first Georgia player drafted by the Falcons since 2011.

Shaffer was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs, starting 25 games for Georgia over the past two seasons. Of those starts, 24 came at the left guard position. As a senior, Shaffer was named Second Team All-SEC for his play on the Georgia offensive line. Georgia won the National Championship last season in part because of players like Shaffer. He arrived as a 3-star offensive lineman but worked himself into a major contributor at the highest levels of college football. Shaffer attended Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga. Georgia has produced a number of NFL-quality offensive linemen in recent seasons, as recent Georgia draft picks on the offensive line include Andrew Thomas, Ben Cleveland, Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley. Quote to know about Georgia football offensive lineman Justin Shaffer