Justin Shaffer: Atlanta Falcons select Georgia football offensive lineman in 2022 NFL Draft
It continues to be a record-setting draft for the Georgia Bulldogs, as Justin Shaffer was taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 190 pick in the sixth round.
Related: Justin Shaffer: Georgia football guard kept working and working until he became a 2022 NFL Draft prospect
Shaffer is the No. 12 Georgia player taken in the draft and the second offensive lineman from Georgia to be taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Shaffer is the first Georgia player drafted by the Falcons since 2011.
Shaffer was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs, starting 25 games for Georgia over the past two seasons. Of those starts, 24 came at the left guard position. As a senior, Shaffer was named Second Team All-SEC for his play on the Georgia offensive line.
Georgia won the National Championship last season in part because of players like Shaffer. He arrived as a 3-star offensive lineman but worked himself into a major contributor at the highest levels of college football. Shaffer attended Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga.
Georgia has produced a number of NFL-quality offensive linemen in recent seasons, as recent Georgia draft picks on the offensive line include Andrew Thomas, Ben Cleveland, Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley.
Quote to know about Georgia football offensive lineman Justin Shaffer
‘Going into college I had coach (Sam) Pittman, and I was thinking he could be there the whole time. But he moved on to bigger an better things, and you know it could be the same way in the league. You could have one coach one year, and then the next year another coach. So that was an experience for me learning how to regroup and collect and take in information differently.”
What Georgia football offensive lineman Justin Shaffer brings to the NFL
More Georgia football stories from the 2022 NFL Draft
- Channing Tindall: Miami Dolphins take Georgia football linebacker in 2022 NFL Draft
- Georgia football on verge of record class: A look at Bulldogs left on 2022 NFL Draft board entering Day 3
- Nakobe Dean third-round steal of 2022 NFL Draft, cleared for Philadelphia Eagles rookie camp
- James Cook: Buffalo Bills select Georgia football running back in 2022 NFL Draft
- George Pickens: Pittsburgh Steelers select Georgia football wide receiver in 2022 NFL Draft
- Nakobe Dean injury concerns, Georgia skill players highlight Day 2 2022 NFL Draft storylines
- George Pickens: Pittsburgh Steelers select Georgia football wide receiver in 2022 NFL Draft
- Nakobe Dean will still be ‘a problem’ for the NFL despite falling out of first round of 2022 NFL Draft
- Social media reacts to record-breaking first round for Kirby Smart, Georgia football program
- Why 2022 NFL Draft pick Travon Walker going No. 1 overall means so much to Kirby Smart