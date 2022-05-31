Georgia football: 12 reasons why the Bulldog roster will get a lot better this week
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with the 2022 signing class. The Bulldogs are set to welcome in the remainder of their 2022 signing class over the next few days.
=========================================================
Julian Humphrey was probably the first. That makes sense. The Texas speedster has a habit of winning a lot of races in his life.
Especially a #Bo22 Move to Athens.
Humphrey showed up in Athens making the move to Georgia on his social media a couple of days ago. There were going to be 11 more ‘Dawgs right behind him.
Most of them arrived in Athens this morning.
Georgia legacy CB commitment Marcus Washington Jr. reclassified to the 2022 class and was moving in today. All-American DT Christen Miller was also expected in early today. His roommate, 5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr., was not expected to be far behind.
The incredibly athletic Down South Georgia boy Darris Smith also moved in this morning, too. The two-time Georgia state track champion is now going to chase quarterbacks for UGA.
The best news to share here might be that of 2022 LB signee EJ Lightsey. Lightsey was also set to move up to Athens from South Georgia today. He’s fully cleared and healthy and ready to go.
That in and of itself is a blessing. Lightsey was in the wrong place at the wrong time at a winter shooting in his community. The 3-star LB was shot multiple times on Feb. 21 in his hometown and taken to the hospital in stable condition by acquaintances.
He’s now recovered from those wounds to his back and shoulder. Lightsey told investigators at the scene that he was in the park working out when the incident occurred.
If we’re being honest, that’s probably the best Georgia football-related news of the week. The fact that Lightsey is moving to UGA today with a full clearance to continue his career.
All told, the Bulldogs are adding six prospects who were named All-Americans in high school. That 12-man tally will is also made up of the following:
- 3- Cornerback signees (The three All-Americans will include 5-star CB Jaheim Singletary)
- 2- EDGE signees (includes Jones and hyper-athletic Darris Smith)
- 2 - RB signees (includes All-American Branson Robinson)
- 2- WR signees (A pair of 3-stars with high upside)
- 1 - DL signee (All-American Christen Miller)
- 1 - LB signee (Lightsey)
- 1 - OL Signee (Georgia legacy Drew Bobo)
Remember that press conference from spring practice where Kirby Smart was talking about his depleted defensive room and cornerbacks? Well, he’s getting a re-up of three All-Americans that each ranked among the nation’s top 100 recruits at their position.
With just the recruits coming in town this week, the Bulldogs have never added three defensive backs rated that highly to the program in any one recruiting cycle. The big takeaway here would be that the Bulldogs already enrolled one 5-star corner in Daylen Everette, a 5-star safety in Malaki Starks and another 4-star DB in Ja’Corey Thomas back in January.
Let’s take a brief lap around all 12 #Bo22Moves signees that are coming in this week.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
- 6-4.5 and 252 pounds out of American Heritage HS
- Son of College Football Hall of Famer and NFL first-round draft pick Marvin Jones
- Nation’s No. 3 EDGE/No. 24 overall on 247Sports Composite/No. 4 and No. 22 for On3 Consensus
- Prototype size and length; If he hits his ceiling, he will be an NFL first-round pick in three years
- Switched from quarterback to receiver to defensive end during his high school career
- Was named to All-American Bowl Game out in Texas for the 2022 cycle
- Needs to develop and refine technique, but he’s what everyone is looking for at the EDGE position
5-star CB Jaheim Singletary (Jacksonville, Fla.)
5-star CB Jaheim Singletary (Jacksonville, Fla.)
- 6-2 and 175 pounds
- No. 5 CB and No. 27 overall for the 247Sports Composite/No. 4 and No. 26 on the On3 Consensus
- Former Ohio State commitment nicknamed “The Slim Reaper”
- True outside boundary cornerback. Biggest plusses are his size and length and ball skills
- Was named an Under Armour All-American for the 2022 cycle
- Needs to put on weight and increase his speed to make an early impact
4-star RB Branson Robinson (Madison, Miss.)
- 5-10.5 and 225 pounds out of Germantown High School
- No. 4 RB and No. 62 overall for the 247Sports Composite/No. 2 RB and No. 71 for the On3 Consensus
- College-ready body a year ago. His physique will already match any RB in college today
- Robinson was bench pressing 400 plus pounds some time ago with a 700-plus deadlift
- Underrated low 4.5 speed; His older brother has the fastest 100 meters in Alcorn State track history
- Was named an Under Armour All-American for the 2022 cycle
- Immediately becomes one of the strongest players on the UGA team
4-star CB Julian Humphrey (Houston, Tex.)
- 6-1 and 188 pounds out of Clear Lakes High School
- No. 9 CB and No. 81 overall for the 247Sports Composite/No. 9 CB and No. 76 for the On3 Consensus
- Immediately becomes one of the fastest players at UGA with a 10.55 in the 100 and 20.85 in the 200
- College-ready size for the position; Can make an impact early at “Star” or “Money” positions
- Forner Florida commitment is from a family of sprinters with times well below 4.5 in the 40
- Was named to All-American Bowl out in Texas for the 2022 cycle
- Related as a cousin to NFL Pro Bowler and former Alabama first-rounder Marlon Humphrey
4-star DT Christen Miller (Ellenwood, Ga.)
- 6-4.5 and 295 pounds out of Cedar Grove High School
- No. 15 DL and No. 103 overall for 247Sports Composite/No. 17 DL and No. 123 for the On3 Consensus
- Incredible makeup; Kirby Smart described him as one of the best young leaders he’s been around
- Was named to All-American Bowl out in Texas for the 2022 cycle
- Started both ways for 3A state champions on the DL and at OT; Was a part of two state title teams
- “FatCh7s” has been in Athens a lot and is already well-versed in the Georgia scheme and playbook
- Can be every bit the type of player/team leader that De’Vonte Wyatt was for UGA
- Driven and a tireless worker has already recovered from MCL sprain in the state championship game
4-star EDGE Darris Smith (Baxley, Ga.)
- 6-4.5 and 295 pounds out of Cedar Grove High School
- No. 14 EDGE and No. 163 overall for 247Sports Composite/No. 12 and No. 115 for On3 Consensus
- Unheard of feat winning the state 3A state championship in the 400 meters and 4X400 meter relay
- 3-sport athlete in high school also excelled in basketball
- Made a lot of plays as an “X” receiver running downfield for his HS team
- Didn’t camp and stayed hidden in South Georgia; If he lived in the Atlanta Metro area, he would have been a much higher-rated recruit. Has 5-star ability
4-star CB Marcus Washington Jr. (Grovetown, Ga.)
- 6-0 and 175 pounds out of Grovetown High School
- No. 18 CB and No. 147 overall for 247Sports Composite/No. 15 CB and No. 112 for the On3 Consensus
- Reclassified from the 2023 cycle to the 2022 class in order to fast track his college career
- Son of former Georgia starting LB Marcus Washington (Class of 2005)
- Strength, speed and physicality are the major tenets of his game
- 4.4 guy and sub-10.8 times in the 100 meters
- Was named to All-American Bowl out in Texas for the 2023 cycle
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.
3-star WR Dillon Bell (Houston, Tex.)
- 6-2 and 205 pounds out of The Kinkaid School
- No. 67 WR and No. 457 overall for 247Sports Composite/No. 69 WR and No. 420 for On3 Consensus
- Major all-around contributor for a state championship team in Texas private school league; Bell tallied up 1,300-plus all-purpose yards and 27 total touchdowns through the air and on the ground.
- Averaged 156 all-purpose yards per game
- Averaged just under three TDs per game as a junior
3-star LB EJ Lightsey (Fitzgerald, Ga.)
- 6-2 and 210 pounds out of Fitzgerald HS
- No. 47 LB and No. 492 overall for 247Sports Composite/No. 49 LB and No. 485 for On3 Consensus
- Ball-hawking LB for the first Fitzgerald state championship team since 1948; The first three plays on his HS tape has his closing on guys like Maverick during Top Gun training missions and tossing them around like rag dolls.
- The best play on his tape came during his junior year against Thomasville. He missed the tackle twice behind the line and kept getting up and pursuing the ball. He still made the tackle at the line of scrimmage for no gain.
- When he was committed to Florida, he worked out for that staff. After a series of positional drills, he was asked to run the 40. Without any prep or training, he said he clocked times of 4.66 and 4.59 seconds.
- Was one of three ILB signees in the class. With the neck injury suffered during spring to fellow early enrollee Cedric Washington, he might get a look quicker than expected this fall.
- As stated above, his recovery to be able to report to UGA this week is a tremendous piece of news for that young man’s football future.
3-star RB Andrew Paul (Houston, Tex.)
- 5-11 and 220 pounds out of Parish Episcopal HS
- No. 42 RB and No. 533 overall for 247Sports Composite/No. 33 RB and No. 425 for On3 Consensus
- Paul’s offer list exploded late. He reported these offers from December 26 until he signed in February: Michigan, Washington, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oregon.
- Georgia didn’t offer him until he got back from his Clemson official visit on January 23. The Bulldogs beat out Clemson, among others, or this late-bloomer RB prospect.
- In his last three playoff games, he tallied up 1,105 yards and 16 touchdowns. That was more yards than he rolled up in his entire junior year. According to MaxPreps.com, he had rushing nights of 323, 342, 401 and 440 yards in his senior year.
- Paul was involved in a chilling car accident the week of the district championship game. A tree fell on his car and totaled it. It was a rainy day and his vehicle hydroplaned into said tree. He proceeded to run for 400-plus yards in leading his team to a victory in the district title game that Friday night.
3-star OL Drew Bobo (Auburn, Ala.)
- 6-5 and 300 pounds out of Auburn HS
- No. 54 OT and No. 672 overall for 247Sports Composite/No. 49 IOL and No. 647 for On3 Consensus
- He played OT for Auburn HS. While rated as a tackle by some services, he will likely be a center for the majority of his career in Athens.
- Former Auburn commitment is the son of former Bulldog QB and longtime assistant coach Mike Bobo. Bobo is now an analyst on the UGA coaching staff.
- Bobo grew up loving the ‘Dawgs and calling Athens home. It is fitting that he gets to return for his college career in Athens for Kirby Smart
3-star WR Cole Speer (Calhoun, Ga.)
- 6-1 and 185 pounds out of Calhoun HS
- No. 104 WR and No. 713 overall for 247Sports Composite/No. 139 WR and No. 860 for On3 Consensus
- Fast and tough two-way player out of Calhoun HS. Speer excelled as a kick returner and explosive WR for the Yellow Jackets.
- If he had a dream school growing up, it was Georgia. He worked out at UGA late in the summer and picked up an offer. He quickly became the 15th commitment of the class shortly thereafter.
- Caught 59 passes for 1,159 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.
- Helped lead his HS team to the state championship game against Warner Robins in 2021.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Malik Benson: Nation’s No. 1 JUCO prospect shares why Georgia is on his mind
- Jayden Wayne: Father of 5-star EDGE shares insider’s view of big OV to UGA
- Electric “freak” LB Qua Russaw explains how Georgia has been recruiting him the right way so far
- What it means: 4-star 2023 QB Eli Holstein commits to Alabama
- Nation’s No. 1 prospect Arch Manning has scheduled three official visits
- Kayden McDonald: Elite in-state DT talent kicks off his senior season on TV with spring game
- Arch Manning: The quest to not only be the best but to be the best Manning
- Georgia’s 2022 class gets a late boost with the reclassification of 2023 commit Marcus Washington Jr.
- 3-star New Orleans OT Tyree Adams feels “blessed” to be recruited by UGA, plans an official visit
- 6-foot-6 Georgia LB signee Darrius Smith takes home two incredible state track titles
- WATCH: 5-star QB Arch Manning in action at spring practice
- PHOTOS: Check out Arch Manning at spring practice at Isidore Newman
- Arch Manning: The 30-something things learned from watching the nation’s No. 1 prospect practice
- James Smith: The nation’s No. 2 DL talks up Georgia, Alabama among his top 11
- Jayden Wayne: 5-star DL has scheduled his first official visit with UGA
- Caleb Downs: “Special” 5-star safety is the top prospect in Georgia this cycle
- CJ Allen: Elite in-state LB plans sets commitment date, sets decision-mapping officials
- Hykeem Williams on UGA: “Every time I go it gets better”
- Jamaal Jarrett: Priority DT target breaks down his final five schools
- 5-star ATH Samuel M’Pemba shares glowing review of first UGA trip will be back
- Arch Manning: What makes him the man beyond that famous Manning name