Georgia football: 12 reasons why the Bulldog roster will get a lot better this week

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with the 2022 signing class. The Bulldogs are set to welcome in the remainder of their 2022 signing class over the next few days. ========================================================= Julian Humphrey was probably the first. That makes sense. The Texas speedster has a habit of winning a lot of races in his life.

Especially a #Bo22 Move to Athens. Humphrey showed up in Athens making the move to Georgia on his social media a couple of days ago. There were going to be 11 more ‘Dawgs right behind him. Most of them arrived in Athens this morning.

Georgia legacy CB commitment Marcus Washington Jr. reclassified to the 2022 class and was moving in today. All-American DT Christen Miller was also expected in early today. His roommate, 5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr., was not expected to be far behind. The incredibly athletic Down South Georgia boy Darris Smith also moved in this morning, too. The two-time Georgia state track champion is now going to chase quarterbacks for UGA. The best news to share here might be that of 2022 LB signee EJ Lightsey. Lightsey was also set to move up to Athens from South Georgia today. He’s fully cleared and healthy and ready to go.

That in and of itself is a blessing. Lightsey was in the wrong place at the wrong time at a winter shooting in his community. The 3-star LB was shot multiple times on Feb. 21 in his hometown and taken to the hospital in stable condition by acquaintances. He’s now recovered from those wounds to his back and shoulder. Lightsey told investigators at the scene that he was in the park working out when the incident occurred. If we’re being honest, that’s probably the best Georgia football-related news of the week. The fact that Lightsey is moving to UGA today with a full clearance to continue his career. All told, the Bulldogs are adding six prospects who were named All-Americans in high school. That 12-man tally will is also made up of the following: 3- Cornerback signees (The three All-Americans will include 5-star CB Jaheim Singletary)

2- EDGE signees (includes Jones and hyper-athletic Darris Smith)

2 - RB signees (includes All-American Branson Robinson)

2- WR signees (A pair of 3-stars with high upside)

1 - DL signee (All-American Christen Miller)

1 - LB signee (Lightsey)

1 - OL Signee (Georgia legacy Drew Bobo) Remember that press conference from spring practice where Kirby Smart was talking about his depleted defensive room and cornerbacks? Well, he’s getting a re-up of three All-Americans that each ranked among the nation’s top 100 recruits at their position. With just the recruits coming in town this week, the Bulldogs have never added three defensive backs rated that highly to the program in any one recruiting cycle. The big takeaway here would be that the Bulldogs already enrolled one 5-star corner in Daylen Everette, a 5-star safety in Malaki Starks and another 4-star DB in Ja’Corey Thomas back in January.