Nation’s No. 1 prospect Arch Manning has set the dates set for three big official visits

Circle the calendars. 5-star QB Arch Manning is going to make a big official visit weekend in Athens just that much bigger. He ranks as the nation's No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

As if that weekend could not get any bigger with the likes of 5-star safety Caleb Downs and priority legacy RB target Justice Haynes set for that weekend, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect will be in town for that weekend, too. So will a lot of Georgia’s priority commitments in the 2023 cycle, too. DawgNation was able to confirm on Saturday morning that Manning will be taking his official visits to Georgia, Alabama and Texas on the first three weekends in June. The fourth weekend in June will be reserved for the annual Manning Passing Academy quarterback camp at Nichols State University.

Georgia, Alabama and Texas have been seen for some time as the three major schools to watch in this recruitment. Manning also got to see each one of those three schools in the spring, too. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports was the first to report these visit dates earlier this morning. That said, the expectation had been for some time for the Bulldogs to try and line up all of their top targets for official visits for that first weekend in June. That was what the Bulldogs did after on-campus visits were restored by the NCAA coming off the 15-month dead period caused by the global pandemic. That’s when luminaries such as All-Americans Oscar Delp, De’Nylon Morrissette, Branson Robinson and Gunner Stockton took their pivotal official visits to Athens for the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Bulldog will hope to stack that weekend with future class anchors in much the same manner for the 2023 cycle, too.

What did Manning recently tell DawgNation about his process? "I really have no idea right now," Manning said. "I kind of have narrowed it down a little bit. I don't have a timeline or anything like that. I'm just kind of focusing on spring football right now." How did he feel about the Bulldogs? "I think Georgia has a really good staff," Arch Manning said. "They are just coming off a national championship. There are a lot of good players. Especially on defense. You saw last year they were surrounded by talent. 15 NFL Draft picks. There is a lot to like about Georgia." "I'm looking forward to another visit. To kind of get a final go-around with them."