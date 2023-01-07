Kirby Smart counting on young players as Georgia football faces ‘biggest test of all’

LOS ANGELES — Georgia will be in an unfamiliar environment this weekend, as the Bulldogs will be playing their first game in SoFi Stadium on Monday night. The home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers will be the host for Monday’s national championship game, The Bulldogs will get a chance to hold Saturday’s practice at the stadium, giving them some chance to see the field before Monday’s game. And while Georgia did just play its third game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, the situation the Bulldogs are walking into this week is not a unique one.

"When we go on the road in the SEC a lot of the freshmen don't ever go there and see it," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "It won't be quite as normal as in the Benz because we've played there so many times, but we'll get a walk-through, a practice and pregame to get some work in. That should help." Georgia will be relying on a number of freshmen in this game, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Safety Malaki Starks and defensive end Mykel Williams have been regular starters for the Bulldogs this season.