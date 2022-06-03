Georgia baseball to start 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament against VCU

Georgia is the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill regional, drawing the Rams of the Atlantic 10. Host North Carolina and Hofstra will play in the regional.

The Georgia Baseball team begins play in the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Friday, as the Bulldogs take on the VCU Rams.

The Bulldogs enter coming off a loss to Alabama in the opening round of the SEC tournament. Georgia went 35-21 during the regular season, going 15-15 in SEC play. The conference is tied for the most schools in the tournament with nine. VCU won the Atlantic 10 for a second-straight season and enter the game on a 15-game winning streak.

Ace Johnathan Cannon will get the start for Georgia on Friday, as he will matchup against VCU’s Tyler Davis. Cannon led the SEC in wins and was named a Third Team All-American.

This will be Georgia’s first NCAA tournament game since 2019, as the Bulldogs missed the tournament last season and it was not held in 2020. For all that coach Scott Stricklin has accomplished at Georgia, the Bulldogs have not made out of a regional since 2008.

“Our goal is to get to the postseason, and this team has done a good job battling adversity and the injuries,” Stricklin said. “Everyone has that stuff, and we’ve have had our fair share. We’ve had some ups and downs, and here we are as a No. 2 seed on the road. It’s going to be a good challenge for us. We’ve got a lot of guys that have played in the postseason, some older guys, and they have seen more things and experienced more things. When you have that, less rattles you. There’s not a lot these guys haven’t seen on the field. We’re ready to go.”

Georgia and VCU will start at 7:06 p.m. ET. The winner will face the winner of North Carolina-Hofstra. The losers will meet on Saturday, with the loser of that being eliminated. North Carolina and Hofstra play at 2 p.m. ET.

Georgia Baseball-VCU game time, TV Network for 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament