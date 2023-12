Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Dumas-Johnson started 9 games this season for Georgia before suffering a forearm injury that ended his season against Missouri. Dumas-Johnson started every game during the 2022 season, which ended with a national championship.

Dumas-Johnson will have one year of eligibility remaining.

*more details to be added to this story as it develops