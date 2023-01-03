Georgia football-TCU live updates, practice notes, injury news for 2023 National Championship game
Georgia football will take on TCU in the 2023 National Championship game. Below you can find live updates, practice notes and injury news for the game.
Georgia enters the game with a 14-0 record, while TCU is 13-1. The game will be played on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
Dec. 3: 11:30 a.m. update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back Javon Bullard will speak to reporters at 12: 30 p.m.
There is one final college football game left in the 2022 college football season and Georgia will be playing in it, as the Bulldogs take on TCU in the 2023 National Championship game.
The Bulldogs got here after beating Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. TCU meanwhile took down Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. Both games were thrillers but the Bulldogs made it known they will have to play better if they are to beat TCU.
“If we want any chance at winning a national championship, we have to play a lot better football than we played tonight,” Kirby Smart said. “We’ve got to keep the resiliency and composure along with us.”
Georgia and TCU last met in the 2016 Liberty Bowl, which resulted in a 31-23 win for the Bulldogs. It marked the conclusion of Smart’s first season at Georgia.
The Horned Frogs are led by Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan at the quarterback position. He has shined under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes.
TCU also has one of the top wide receivers in the country in Quentin Johnston, who took home MVP honors for the Fiesta Bowl. Given how much Georgia struggled to defend Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Ohio State win, the Bulldogs will want to put their best foot forward in defending TCU’s offense.
Georgia will be looking to become the first team to win back-to-back national championships since Alabama did it during the 2011 and 2012 seasons. The Bulldogs are 14-0 on the season and 28-1 over the last two years.
Georgia football injury report for 2023 National Championship game
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- CJ Smith (ankle, out)
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- Chaz Chambliss (knee, questionable)
- Darnell Washington (ankle, questionable
- Warren McClendon (knee, questionable)
- De’Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)
- Ladd McConkey (knee, probable)
- Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle, probable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, probable)
- Tate Ratledge (shoulder, probable)
