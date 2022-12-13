Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft sees 3 Bulldogs going in first round

A handful of college football stars have seen their seasons end, and a few more have already made the decision to opt out and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. No player on Georgia has yet made such a decision, but based on Todd McShay’s latest NFL mock draft, you can expect Georgia to once again be well-represented in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

McShay has three Bulldogs coming off the board in the first round. Ohio State is also mocked with three picks, while Alabama leads the way with four. First up is defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who McShay has landing with the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. “Seattle has a bigger need on the interior than edge, and I think Carter could be dominant there with a lightning-fast first step and plenty of disruptive power,” McShay wrote. “He reminds me of Quinnen Williams.” Carter has racked up multiple All-American honors in recent weeks, thanks to his dominant play this season. The defensive tackle finished the season with 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks while playing dominant football for the Georgia defense. Next off the board is cornerback Kelee Ringo. The Georgia cornerback has had an up-and-down season, but he does have two interceptions and six pass breakups on the season. McShay believes Ringo will test extremely well, which would send his stock skyrocketing. McShay has Ringo going off the board with pick No. 19 to the Washington Commanders. Related: Georgia football secondary knows it has ‘a lot of work to do’ before facing Ohio State offense Ringo will have a chance to prove himself against a talented passing offense in Ohio State. Between Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, the Buckeyes have two 1,000-yard receivers, even after Jaxon Smith-Njigba opted out of the bowl game.

UGA News