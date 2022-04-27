Justin Shaffer: Georgia football guard kept working and working until he became a 2022 NFL Draft prospect

ATHENS – Justin Shaffer is not flashy. He is not a loud individual. The only time he really drew attention to himself was when Georgia would score. He would often be the first offensive lineman in the end zone to celebrate with his teammates. “Shaffer, he didn’t say much but when he did, you listened,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said of the Georgia offensive lineman. That sort of respect comes when you undergo the journey that Shaffer did during his time in college. One where he was often overlooked until he was leading the Bulldogs to a championship in the final game of his career.

Shaffer signed with Georgia out of Cedar Grove High School in the 2017 signing class. That same recruiting haul produced first-round offensive linemen in Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson. Both of those players were top-100 overall prospects in the 2017 recruiting cycle. Shaffer was the No. 388 ranked recruiting prospect for that class. Shaffer wasn’t even the highest-rated recruit on his own high school team. That would belong to 4-star offensive lineman Netori Johnson, who also signed with Georgia in the 2017 recruiting class. Related: Justin Shaffer: The ‘Pac-Man’ Georgia Bulldog story to read before the national championship game

Undeterred by the talent around him, Shaffer just put his head down and continued to work. And work. And work some more. He seemed poised to make an impact on Georgia’s offensive line in the 2019 season, starting games against Tennessee and South Carolina. But a neck injury forced him to miss the final eight games of that season. Then the man that recruited him to Georgia, Sam Pittman, left to become the new head coach at Arkansas. It proved to be an eye-opening experience for the offensive lineman.