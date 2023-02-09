Amir Jackson: Georgia sends out an intriguing offer to 6-foot-5 in-state TE prospect

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the first DawgNation story on unrated in-state TE prospect Amir Jackson of Portal High School in Southeast Georgia. He’s not rated by anyone. Anywhere. But that will quickly change. ========================================== There are times in the dedicated day-to-day and hour-by-hour coverage of Georgia football recruiting that it feels like the scenes from a futuristic sci-fi classic of a generation ago.

“The Matrix” keeps scrolling code. The ‘Dawgs offer a top national prospect. Georgia coaches visit a certain school by helicopter. The Bulldogs are going to get a visit from a 5-star or a highly-touted 4-star that ranks among the nation’s top 100 recruits. Another recruit chops their top schools down to a top 10 or a top 8 and the ‘Dawgs are in there. They might be even on top. Those are all feats for other elite programs, but not at the level that Kirby Smart and the recruiters on his ship operate from. The red pill he offers is playing for a national championship team. The blue pill is to get drafted in the first round.

It seems like lately that both pills lead down the same rabbit hole after moving to Athens. And yet then there is an offer like the one extended to unrated TE prospect Amir Jackson earlier this week. That one pops out like that lady in the red dress from the training program. This Jackson offer is uncommon. The reasons why are quite numerous: He’s 6 feet, 5 inches and 218 pounds. He also averages 13 points and nine rebounds per game on the hardwood for Portal High.

Jackson plays for Portal High in Southeast Georgia. He’s another #DSGB with the potential to be another great 912 Dawg in Athens

Nobody has ranked Jackson from any site or national recruiting service but that will quickly change

He was just offered a scholarship to play tight end at Georgia. That carries it with a significant distinction

Jackson said that he played most receiver this year for Portal High. Once he started getting doubled and bracketed all the way, his coaches started getting the ball out to him on bubble screens.

It is believed this offer to Jackson is one of the very few extended by UGA to a player at Portal High near Statesboro in school history, if not the first

Take a look at the photo up above. See how close Jackson is to the rim. We just don’t see many athletes like that manning the tight end position. Except maybe at UGA

Ace recruiter Todd Hartley extended an in-state offer here for the class of 2024. That’s because Georgia already needed a tight end of this class. The recent commitment and signing from unique 2023 recruit Walker Lyons certainly opened up the chance for Georgia to now take a traditional tight end in this class to pair with 5-star Landen Thomas

When it comes to TE evals for the last several years, that man Hartley does not miss. He’s better at that than Beth Dutton is at making enemies.

Jackson had 22 catches for 428 yards and four touchdowns last fall, including four scores. That was good for an average of 19.4 yards per catch. He did so while also going both ways at safety. He had 71 tackles and an interception as well in 2022.

Prior to this offer, the major schools recruiting him were the likes of Georgia State and Troy. Florida had also recently got him on campus and had jumped into the mix.

Why did the ‘Dawgs offer? Just watch his HUDL highlight film embedded below. The three-sport athlete (basketball, football, track) takes a bubble screen and breaks tackles and surges upfield for a 55-yard score on the first clip. He looks like “Neo” on that play. Just missing the trenchcoat.

The big SEC offers could come off just that one clip. That’s enough. But there’s a clip of him making a key open-field tackle flying up from his safety spot. There’s a leaping scoring grab where he Mosses a pair of defenders on a jump ball. We could go on and on. The tape does.

This offer completely transforms his recruiting outlook. He couldn’t believe the DMs and interest from other coaches he got once he announced his 13th offer was from the two-time defending national champions. “This offer means a lot,” Jackson said of the Georgia offer. “With them, it basically means that they are somewhat of a receiver. To make plays. Just a little more blocking than a receiver. But you’re the same thing as a receiver. You’re there to make plays. Basically.” Check out his junior film. What went through his mind when he got the offer? “Man, I didn’t even have time to react,” Jackson said. “To be honest, everybody went crazy. I was at school at the moment. Everybody went crazy. But once I got to myself, I was like ‘Wow’ after it all happened. I was like ‘I just got an offer from Georgia’ today.”