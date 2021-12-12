All-American DT target Christen Miller seemingly avoids major injury, goes out on top as a high school state champion

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry covers the final high school game for major UGA target Christen Miller. His Cedar Grove Saints won the Georgia High School Association Class 3A state championship on Saturday in Atlanta. ============================================================= Christen Miller began the day on Saturday smiling. He ended the day smiling with a big silver trophy in his hands at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

He was cheesing. Just in crutches. If one wanted to build an ad campaign for crutches around a football player in need, this would be the guy. The big thing that took place in the midst of Cedar Grove’s runaway 56-26 state championship game win against Carver-Atlanta was not the stuff that should leave an All-American DT prospect smiling. Miller was in crutches, after all.

He played both ways and was the focus of some concentrated blocking attention by the Carver offense. He was still dominant at times. Still smiling after the sprained knee he suffered in the third quarter of the state championship game with the contest still in doubt. Miller heard his leg pop. Feared the worst. He even tossed his helmet aside in a very human act of frustration while writhing in pain on the field. Yet afterward, he was grateful. He knew he could very well have torn the ligaments in his knee rather than just spraining his MCL.

The early diagnosis was that he had a sprain. For that, he was very thankful. “God has given me all these blessings in my life so far,” he said. “For sure. I thank him for every moment. Everything. I played my butt off this season for my brothers. This is how I wanted to go out. A champion. If this was how I had to go out [in crutches] then fine. So God can keep me right. All of ya’ll out there keep me in your prayers and lift me up. I’m going to be good, man.” In a nutshell, that’s Miller. Georgia and Ohio State desperately want to sign Miller for their 2022 recruiting classes. When he was younger, his former Cedar Grove coach Miguel Patrick asked him to verbalize his goals. Miller said he wanted to be an All-American. ✅ He also eventually wanted to have a choice between Georgia and Ohio State to go play college football for free education. ✅ While he sat in the medical tent along a soggy day and the game no longer in doubt, his Saints teammates came over to see him and pose a little bit. They did more cheering up than posing for pics.