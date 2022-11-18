CJ Jackson: Dynamic unknown junior EDGE picks up ‘dream’ offer from Georgia

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with unranked junior EDGE CJ Jackson at Tucker High School . He has no stars or rankings for now, but he does have an offer from the national champion and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Now he has hope. Hope to try to get his hard-working mother off her feet from the beauty shop all day.

That never stopped him from having a dream like all of those other kids before their big offers.

As of this morning, there was not even a prospect page for him across all of the major recruiting services.

The 6-foot-4.5, 220-pounder now has two offers. Indiana came out of the blue to offer him on October 10. Nothing else came right after that.

Hope to know he will now have the educational piece that moves him closer to his dream of becoming a commercial pilot one day after his days toppling quarterbacks are done.

Hope that drives away a few dark days with evictions or playing on talent-loaded teams waiting for just one offer to come his way.

We’ll call ourselves out for being a bit biased. These stories make this high-stakes Wild West world of recruiting coverage still very sweet. And still special and timeless.

He plans to visit Clemson this weekend. Jackson also plans to be in Athens next weekend for the Georgia Tech game.

“Not even ranked and now I have a Georgia offer,” Jackson said. “That’s crazy. That is just crazy.”

“Last year it was crazy,” he said. “I think last year coming out of Parkview my film was good enough. I felt like I had what it took to where I am trying to be at right now. But it wasn’t coming. So I kept my head down. Kept grinding. Came back home. Tucker was where I originally originated from going to middle school and all that.”

It might seem hard to fathom but Jackson was on a Parkview team last fall that had 5-star junior Mike Matthews, 4-star junior Jalyn Crawford and 3-star senior Zion Taylor on the roster, among other college prospects.

They are still out there. Still hoping and waiting to be found. Even stacking up a reported 11 sacks at that height and weight in 10 games so close to a major media market in Atlanta.

In a world where players get the rankings and offers before they stack up anywhere near this level of production, it feels good to write about the CJ Jacksons of the world from time to time.

He can not say he knew it was coming.

“Keeping my nose down,” he said. “Grinding. Really just seeing it out. It is amazing, man. Not to say I knew it was coming, but I believe that hard work pays off and it sure is paying off right now.”

Jackson started some games at Parkview in 2021 at 205 pounds. He was in the rotation, but he added about 15 pounds of good weight and muscle to his frame for this fall.

Courtesy photo

CJ Jackson: What this Georgia football offer now means to him

Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe offered him at eight o’clock on Thursday night.

It was something that he and his mother Karima Jackson will never forget.

“My mom and me we actually cried together,” Jackson said. “All the sacrifices she made. All the hard work we’ve been putting in. I couldn’t hold it in. We just let it out. We hugged for a good five, six or seven minutes just straight hugging and just balling our eyes out. It was just that type of time for us.”

What did that offer mean? The Georgia offer is big. He might be new to all this big-boy recruiting stuff but he is wise when it comes to what that means. That ‘Dawg offer will open all the doors.

“It is a little bit of both for me,” he said. “Just being from here and growing up and watching Georgia anybody from here wants to be a part of that. So it is kind of like getting that offer but then at the same time getting that Georgia offers once Georgia offers you know that everybody else is coming behind it.”

“It is Georgia at the end of the day but the feeling is a little bit of both for me right now.”

Jackson said he grew up a Georgia fan. Clemson and Ohio State were two other schools on his radar. It sounds like those three schools, should they all offer, will undoubtedly gain major consideration. He already knows about the aviation programs at Ohio State.

He didn’t play his first year at Parkview due to transferring too late for to be eligible. That was in the middle of the pandemic recruiting cycles regardless.

“I’ve been through so much at home wise during that time,” Jackson said. “Just me keeping myself motivated and positive when you get these unexpected blessings you never take them for granted. You stay hungry when it happens to you now this way. It makes you want to work way harder.”

“Way harder. Way way harder.”

Uzo-Diribe said the offer came from his explosiveness and his speed off the ball. The ‘Dawgs feel he can make plays out of a two-point or a three-point stance.

“Like a hybrid,” Jackson said. “Those hybrid EDGE guys you see nowadays. Just like my way to get after the quarterback and my bend. Not a lot of guys coming out of high school have that bend coming after the quarterback.”

He said he “can’t wait to get up there and to experience Athens” on that visit.

“They will most definitely be right in the middle of my recruiting thoughts,” Jackson said. “It is Georgia. For a team like that that has never seen me in person to offer. Just off my film. I’ve definitely got respect for that and just it being Georgia and them believing in me and my abilities from not even seeing me one time in person I will most definitely never forget that.”

Brandon Lang, his defensive coordinator and position coach, played at Tucker. He played college ball at Troy and got one year in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers.

“He emphasizes bend and he’s been on that level and been in the league and we trust him on that,” Jackson said. “That’s something we really work on.”

Former Georgia DB Glenn Ford has been a mentor and a trainer, among many others. He also brought up local trainer LaShae Lowe. He’s thankful for all their help to get to this point.

Courtesy photo

CJ Jackson: He wants to take care of his Momma

“My why is my Mom, man,” Jackson said. “She’s done so much for me. Just like I said moving into the Parkview district like I said earlier was tough. As I said, I’m not from there and housing over there is expensive. As a single mother just watching her do it all by herself. Watching her do it for me and my little sister it just makes me go hard.”

He sees it every day. When he gets home, he sees how tired she is. Her hands are tired. Her feet are tired.

“Makes me want to do more so we can get out of that situation. Not saying it is a real bad situation because my Mom she really makes it work. She makes it work very well but just looking at her. Looking at how hard she works. Her drive. She’s a cosmetologist. She does hair. Seeing how hard she works it is like if she can do it then I can do it for us, too. Days I don’t want to get up. Day’s I don’t want to work out. She uses her hands all day standing up on her feet all day. I’m just like ‘Man if she can do it then I can for sure do it’ for us.”

The low might have been his sophomore year at Parkview. They were evicted from their apartment.

“That didn’t stop her grind,” he said. “She didn’t stop her one bit. She kept going and I’m looking at her.”

He was 15 years old. The football offers weren’t there. It was tough. There’s no other way to describe those times.

“Mom kept grinding,” Jackson said. “She was like we have got to do this. There are no excuses. Life is going to throw stuff at you. You just have to keep going. We kept grinding. I feel like if I didn’t have her, I wouldn’t even be where I am right now.”

When his playing days are done, he wants to be a commercial pilot. He wants to study aviation in college. His grandmother was a flight attendant so he was exposed to that life a little bit at an impactful age.

“I grew up getting to fly on the planes and getting the little pins from the pilot,” Jackson said. “I was like ‘Dang, I want to do that one day’ for somebody like Delta or another airline. Traveling the world.”

He was No. 21 at Parkview., but changed to No. 7 for this season at Tucker.

“It is a lucky number but not to say it was just luck there with this,” Jackson said. “But we needed some luck maybe. Just lucky number 7. I just now feel like this was my year and the way it all came out.”

“Sometimes you are placed into the perfect situation in life but you don’t even know it yet. That’s how it was for me this year with that lucky seven.”

Jackson’s future is now taking off right now. That kind of all makes sense. He’s on his way to wearing that Delta cap one day.

The young linebacker with all the promise in the world is now seeing it validated.

Courtesy photo

