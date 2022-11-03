Georgia football: The recruiting tale of the tape gives the Bulldogs a major edge over the Vols

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep takes a look at how well No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia have recruited of late heading into this week’s SEC East showdown in Athens. For the purposes of this report, all the rankings discussed are from the 247Sports Composite scale. ========================================================= Big game in Athens this weekend. No question. Regardless of the rankings.

It is one of those matchups which call for a deep dive into how well each program has recruited over the last four cycles. That will provide a general impression as to which team should have the edge in talent on Dooley Field inside Sanford Stadium on Saturday. This game sets up as a contest that could show that recruiting rankings don’t really matter. Or it could illustrate those do really matter in a game the whole country will be watching on Saturday.

The information found calls for a couple of quick disclaimers. Recruiting rankings on a case-by-case basis do produce eye-openers: Hendon Hooker, the Heisman Trophy contender for the Vols, was ranked as a 4-star recruit as a high school senior in 2016. He was then rated as a 3-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite going through the transfer portal out of Virginia Tech. He’s played far and above that ranking.

The same can be said for his counterpart in Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Bennett was assessed as a 2-star senior back in 2016. He was then regarded as a 3-star signee coming out of the JUCO ranks in 2019. Let’s also consider Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt: He was ranked as the nation’s No. 33 WR and the No. 197 overall prospect back in 2020. It is hard to imagine that there were 32 better receivers in the country that cycle than that guy. He’s now the odds-on favorite to win The Biletnikoff Award this season. Outliers will be there, but the big picture is telling: The example set by Tennessee OT Darnell Wright looms large here. Wright was a 5-star prospect in 2019. He is also performing at an All-American level this fall. The Bulldogs signed four recruits with a 5-star ranking in 2020. That’s DL Jalen Carter, OT Broderick Jones, CB Kelee Ringo and TE Darnell Washington. Those four players will all play vital roles for the home side on Saturday. Georgia holds a pronounced edge in 5-star signees over the last four cycles between these teams. The Bulldogs signed 18 recruits from 2019-2022 with that coveted 5-star ranking.