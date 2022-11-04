BREAKING: 4-star junior LB Demarcus Riddick commits to Georgia

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star junior LB Demarcus Riddick. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No.43 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Georgia’s linebacker corps is going to be more than ridiculous in the years to come. That was evident with what the ‘Dawgs signed in 2022, what they have on the way with three prospects ranked among the nation’s top 10 LBs in 2023.

It just got even better with the news from 4-star Chilton County (Ala.) junior LB Demarcus Riddick. Riddick, the nation’s No. 2 LB for the 2024 cycle, just announced his commitment to Georgia during a live ceremony from his school. Riddick ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No. 43 overall prospect for the 2024 cycle on the 247Sports Composite standard. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Riddick plays all over the field for his Clanton High School team. With this decision, the Bulldogs now move into the No. 1 spot for the 2024 cycle. Riddick becomes the second highest-rated prospect in the 2024 cycle. Ironically, he is now the first defensive prospect to join the 2024 class in Athens at this time.