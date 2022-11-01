Jeremiah Cobb: Recent Georgia football offer to Auburn commit looms large after Bryan Harsin news

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star senior RB Jeremiah Cobb . He ranks as the nation’s No. 8 RB and the No. 200 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He’s the No. 7 RB and the 160th overall prospect for this cycle on the On3 Consensus.

The 4-star RB prospect received an offer from Georgia last week. That was newsworthy given the ‘Dawgs would like to sign the right two backs in this class.

It is even more uncommon to learn of how Jeremiah Cobb of Montgomery Catholic in Alabama checks off all of those boxes.

Those traits are just as impressive to find in an elite RB as back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons and a 10.7 time in the 100 meters.

When DawgNation spoke to the Auburn commit recently there were a great many things that stood out, including the following:

The has been a Halloween-candy-sized bowl of names tossed about as potential mid-season RB offers for the ‘Dawgs, but he got the offer. Cobb is also already a marquee name on the guest list for this week’s epic No. 1 vs. No. 2 SEC East showdown with Tennessee.

What kept him committed to Auburn through all of that uncertainty? He said last week it was his position coach Cadillac Williams. Williams, an all-time great SEC back, is now the interim head coach at Auburn.

That didn’t matter to him one bit. He made a commitment and that was that.

Cobb, like most Auburn commitments, has been in a tough spot wondering when the symbolic guillotine was going to come down on the job status of the coach he committed to.

There is a lot of standout material to share here, but we keep coming back to what the 5-foot-11 and 195-pound senior said about what his Auburn commitment has meant to him.

“He said he loved the way I run the ball and that he needed another back like me,” Cobb said. “That can run and make plays outside the backfield and is fast and can catch the ball and make plays.”

“If the coaching staff stays I will definitely stay at Auburn,” he said. “And definitely if Coach Cadillac stays, I will definitely still consider staying even if they get a new head coach and all of that.”

He said if the staff stayed in place, his commitment to Auburn was solid.

“Definitely Coach Cadillac,” Cobb said. “Then the recruiting staff up there is really awesome. It just really feels like home with the atmosphere there every time I go up there to visit and see the school.”

Cobb did check out Georgia during the spring. The “Dawgs even made his top six schools list even though they had yet to offer.

“They made that top six because I loved up and loved being up there when I went up there,” Cobb said. “It felt like a place where I could call home. I was just going to show them that I was interested in them after that visit by doing that.”

When he visited Georgia, he was impressed by the way the team ran its practices and how their backs worked so hard in every drill.

He said it would have made his July decision to commit “even harder” if he had a Georgia offer to think about when he committed to Auburn in July.

What was the reason why Georgia finally offered?

“He hadn’t been there,” Montgomery Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson said. “He hadn’t worked out for coach [Dell] McGee yet. Coach McGee had yet to see him perform. He finally got an opportunity where he could come see Jeremiah play and of course, he liked what he saw.

Cobb had 277 approximate all-purpose yards in that contest. That included 200 yards in receptions.

“Jeremiah had a pretty good game and showed he could play at that level and that he could play early,” Johnson said. “That’s another thing Coach McGee wanted to find out about him.”

The senior RB is a likely business or exercise science major. What did he make of Athens on that trip?

“It was very fun and exciting,” he said. “Getting to see all the nice things and facilities that Georgia has to offer. Then hanging out with Coach Dell. It was real fun.”

What did that offer mean to him?

“It was just another offer that I’m very blessed to have,” he said. “Very blessed to have it. It was just another offer for me to look back upon if anything goes wrong with Auburn.”

He was clear to note he saw the Georgia offer as a backup plan if anything went wrong with Auburn. And now it has. That makes this weekend’s visit all the more intriguing.

What does he like best about the ‘Dawgs?

“Definitely it just being a top school and a great program with great coaches,” Cobb said. “Very successful players that go on to the league. Coach Dell has been talking to me every day. He’s been sending me quotes in the morning. He’s real fun to be around. He’s been very close and he’s been saying he will stay on me at Georgia and make me an even better back.”

Check out this run last fall against Dadeville below. It pops up at the 20-second mark of this game highlight video.

If you watch one clip of what Cobb can be in the SEC, then this would be it. He makes at least six defenders miss on this eventual explosive scoring run.

“I just made like their whole team miss,” he said. “I think I just made a good play there.”

Jeremiah Cobb: A few other things to know

Cobb will never be a worry on the grades list. He’s a 3.3 student in the classroom. MCA does not allow its student-athletes to graduate early. He will be a May/June graduate.

He wears the No. 23. That’s because of a love he shares with his father for NBA all-time great Michael Jordan.

He’s not a frustrated basketball player like a lot of offensive playmakers. Cobb won’t be that guy in the SEC locker room saying he’d be on his way to the league if he was five or six inches taller.

“Heck no,” he said. “I can’t play basketball at all. That’s probably the only sport I can’t do.”

The humility there checks out with a lot of the standout things his head coach had to say about him.

If the Auburn football staff began to splinter, then the Bulldogs would become a big option. That was the way to look at this decision last week.

Georgia is the national champion. The nation’s top-ranked team has a sterling running back pipeline of sending its big-play backs to the NFL.

He had to look at them. That’s what Johnson said was important to know here.

“Yes, sir,” Cobb said. “He couldn’t have explained it even better than that.”

Cobb could be a great fit. The reason he plays the game also fits into the culture in place in Athens.

“I just definitely play football because I love it,” Cobb said. “I love how it turns you into a man. It helps your work ethic and makes you did down deep inside to find out who you really are.”

He loves to run the counter and inside zone. Those plays have powered him to approximately five 300-yard games in his prep career.

“His last two years he hasn’t played in the second half like three times because we have blown a lot of people out,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, his best game would not showcase Cobb closing in on a career night in yards.

“His best games to me are him sitting down in the third quarter and not being hurt because we’ve blown the other team out,” his coach said. “That’s a good game for me.”

There are a few things that he wants people to notice when they watch him on film.

“I hope they see how patient I am and wait for a hole to open up and wait for a crease or anything,” Cobb said. “I want them to see how I wait to see a hole open up and wait for a crease or anything. I want them to see how smooth I try to run and run with great vision.”

