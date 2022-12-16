Bowl practices crucial for Marvin Jones Jr., Daylen Everette and other young Georgia football players

For as much outward focus that has been put on the College Football Playoff matchup against Ohio State, Georgia is instead looking inward for improvement right now. And that is going to give a big opportunity to several young players. While the Bulldogs have begun practicing ahead of the Dec. 31 game, they aren’t focusing exclusively on the Buckeyes. Georgia is treating these sets of practices like they would for spring practice or fall camp. That means more opportunities for young players while staying physically and mentally sharp.

“We’ve been practicing to maintain staying in shape and making sure our guys are ready, sharp physically and ready to do things,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So we’ve kind of been practicing ongoing.” Georgia is set to get some extra bodies this weekend, with nine members of Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class set to begin practicing with the Bulldogs before the team breaks for Christmas. Those nine names are: Wide receivers Anthony Evans, Tyler Williams, Yazeed Haynes, tight end Lawson Luckie, defensive linemen Gabriel Harris and Jamaal Jarrett, linebackers Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen and defensive back AJ Harris. Related: Georgia football recruiting: Three lists that will triple the excitement level for the 2023 recruiting class