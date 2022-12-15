Kirby Smart gives cryptic answer regarding status of Buster Faulkner with Georgia football

ATHENS — Georgia is used to coaches having to pull double duty at this point of the year. A coach has accepted a job at one school but still wants to finish things out with the Bulldogs still in championship contention. Kirby Smart himself did this at Alabama with the 2015 team. Last season saw Dan Lanning bounce between Georgia and Oregon. To date, only Buster Faulkner has been hired off the Georgia staff. Georgia Tech hired him to be the offensive coordinator, with Brent Key working as the new head coach of the Yellow Jackets.

What makes Faulkner's situation different from that of Smart or Lanning is that Faulkner is an analyst and not an on-field coach. It's not as important for him to be at practice, as he's not allowed to be hands-on in that manner anyway. That's partially why Georgia is still figuring out what things will look like with Faulkner with regards to the College Football Playoff game against Ohio State.

“We’re going to determine that probably at a later date,” Smart said. “Still in conversation with Buster and Brent. It’s not something that’s pressing right now because he doesn’t really need to do anything at practice. “So we’re practicing right now. He’s a supplement to ideas with Coach (Todd) Monken, and he can certainly still do that from the position he’s in, and we’ll determine that at a later date.” Georgia has plenty of qualified analysts on staff to help the offense, most notably former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Faulkner has already gone to work recruiting for the Yellow Jackets, with the Georgia Tech offensive coordinator also updating his Twitter avatar.