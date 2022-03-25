Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many Bulldogs will go in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft?
How many Bulldogs will now go in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft?
Brandon Adams: Four first-round picks and possibly three more in the second.
Why: “Georgia undoubtedly dominated the NFL combine and the hype from that event didn’t seem to slow down after Pro Day. One of the few setbacks has been a lingering injury for Nakobe Dean, but the assumption is that won’t scare off NFL teams from him.”
Mike Griffith: Six possible in the first round (I’d put over/under at 4.5.)
Why: “First round possible: Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Lewis Cine, George Pickens, Nakobe Dean. Second round possible: Channing Tindall, Quay Walker.”
Connor Riley: Seven
Why: “First round: Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Nakobe Dean. Second round: Lewis Cine, George Pickens and Quay Walker.”
Jeff Sentell: “Seven. The count should tick up to five ‘Dawgs among the first 35 picks.”
Why: “Quay Walker’s 1RDP chances are right there in the first round. He smashed his combine and Pro Day workouts. Nakobe wasn’t himself at Georgia’s Pro Day, but that tape is too strong to see No. 17 dip out of the first 32 picks. Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devont’e Wyatt, Dean and Walker could all go in the first round. Then Lewis Cine and George Pickens in the second.”
