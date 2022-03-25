Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many Bulldogs will go in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft?

Travon Walker-Georgia football-UGA football
Georgia DL Travon Walker prepares for another big play in the Orange Bowl victory against Michigan. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

We feel it offers a good venue for a few opinions regarding the 2021 NFL Draft and the expected record number of members from the 2021 national champions that project to be picked.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as Matthew Boling does, well, anything after he’s laced up his spikes.

The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:

How many Bulldogs will now go in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft?

Brandon Adams: Four first-round picks and possibly three more in the second.

Why: “Georgia undoubtedly dominated the NFL combine and the hype from that event didn’t seem to slow down after Pro Day. One of the few setbacks has been a lingering injury for Nakobe Dean, but the assumption is that won’t scare off NFL teams from him.”

Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) Georgia vs. Alabama; CFP National Championship Game; Indianapolis, Ind. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh, Dawgnation

Mike Griffith: Six possible in the first round (I’d put over/under at 4.5.)

Why: “First round possible: Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Lewis Cine, George Pickens, Nakobe Dean. Second round possible: Channing Tindall, Quay Walker.”

Quay Walker works upfield against Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Connor Riley: Seven

Why: “First round: Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Nakobe Dean. Second round: Lewis Cine, George Pickens and Quay Walker.”

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens lays out for a long completion in the national championship victory against Alabama. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Jeff Sentell: “Seven. The count should tick up to five ‘Dawgs among the first 35 picks.”

Why: “Quay Walker’s 1RDP chances are right there in the first round. He smashed his combine and Pro Day workouts. Nakobe wasn’t himself at Georgia’s Pro Day, but that tape is too strong to see No. 17 dip out of the first 32 picks. Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devont’e Wyatt, Dean and Walker could all go in the first round. Then Lewis Cine and George Pickens in the second.”

Georgia DT Devont'e Wyatt slams into Alabama QB Bryce Young in the national championship victory against Alabama. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

