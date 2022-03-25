Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many Bulldogs will go in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. We feel it offers a good venue for a few opinions regarding the 2021 NFL Draft and the expected record number of members from the 2021 national champions that project to be picked.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as Matthew Boling does, well, anything after he’s laced up his spikes. The latest “Cover 4″ topic is: How many Bulldogs will now go in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft? Brandon Adams: Four first-round picks and possibly three more in the second. Why: “Georgia undoubtedly dominated the NFL combine and the hype from that event didn’t seem to slow down after Pro Day. One of the few setbacks has been a lingering injury for Nakobe Dean, but the assumption is that won’t scare off NFL teams from him.” Tony Walsh , Dawgnation Mike Griffith: Six possible in the first round (I’d put over/under at 4.5.)

Why: “First round possible: Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Lewis Cine, George Pickens, Nakobe Dean. Second round possible: Channing Tindall, Quay Walker.” Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Connor Riley: Seven Why: “First round: Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Nakobe Dean. Second round: Lewis Cine, George Pickens and Quay Walker.” Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

