Georgia all-time great Nolan Smith shares why the 2022 national championship was more special

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with all-time DGD Nolan Smith after Georgia’s back-to-back national championship win against TCU for the 2022 College football national championship. ========================================== Nolan Smith was one of the two guys on the recruiting trail that really started all this golden glory for the ‘Dawgs. Richard LeCounte III was the first, but he was the top 10 national prospect to commit to the G.

South Georgia born. South Georgia bred. He was ranked as the nation’s No. 1 player in the country in his class. It seems crazy now, but he committed in the January of his freshman season. That was back in January of 2017. He would soon transfer to IMG Academy in Florida and no one knew what might happen then. Smith knew where he always wanted to be.

Alabama. Clemson. Florida State. Miami. Those were teams that were going to rattle that commitment and no one really knew what Kirby Smart would bring to Georgia. Alabama and Clemson were very big threats to that commitment. Those teams were on top of the college football mountain back then. That’s where Georgia stands now. That pledge was made before the magical 2017 season. Since he chose the ‘Dawgs, the program has gone 73-10 since that commitment. That’s across six seasons.

That includes back-to-back national titles. When Smith committed, the ‘Dawgs had just beaten TCU after the 2016 season. When he walked off the field for the last time with his No. 4 jersey on, he had a GoPro camera strapped to his chest. The red light was always on. He wanted to capture everything. It was so very fitting. This just all means so much to him. Georgia means so much to him and Smith has meant so much to Georgia. “Two years man,” Smith said. “We won two championships back to back. I just can’t be happier. Those guys they left their hearts on the line. They were just crazy. I just had a fun time being a part of the trip with them, man.” Which one was harder in his mind? Which one was more special?