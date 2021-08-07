Jake Pope: Talented in-state ATH hits the pause button on previous recruiting timeline

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest with in-state ATH Jake Pope of Buford High School. ============================================================= Alabama. Georgia. North Carolina. Notre Dame. Ohio State.

That’s a robust final five for a 3-star ATH out of Buford High School. In reality, that final group shows how highly the big boys of college football feel about the talented all-around dynamo from the defending Georgia 6A state champions. Pope, who ranks as the nation’s No. 26 safety and No. 369 overall recruit for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite, had the thought he’d make a silent summer commitment in mid-July and announce it sometime this month. Yeah, that’s no longer the case. Pope’s decision is so tight at this time that he’s backed off a preseason timeline altogether.

“All my top five teams really really want me to come there,” Pope said. “They want me to come to see games. Hang out with the players more. Honestly, I have such good relationships with all those coaches that it is just hard right now.” “So I was thinking that I am going to get up and go see some games. Get around the atmosphere. See the stadiums in person. See what the gamedays are like for each of those teams and maybe that will help me out a little bit more.” He’s learned through this process to just slow down and take his time. The talented centerfielder for the Buford baseball team is looking to treat this like a deep drive hit into the group. He needs to get on his horse, cover some ground and then he’ll eventually be able to get under this decision.

"It is a huge decision for any athlete," he said. "You want to make the best possible decision whether that is relationships or whether you feel at home there. It all ties into one thing. You don't want to be unhappy at a place. If you are unhappy, you are not going to be able to perform. I just want to make sure I am happy where I am at, that I like the people and I have formed good relationships with the coaches there as well so then it can be the place to go play and win." 

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation 

Jake Pope: How much mutual love is there with UGA? 

How much does Georgia love Jake Pope? How much does Pope love UGA? The Clemson legacy did not give UGA an official visit. Alabama, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Ohio State all got one. And yet Pope has been up to check out UGA at least three times this summer. That included another impactful visit on the final day of July before the shroud of another NCAA dead period came down again.