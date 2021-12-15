BREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 safety Kamari Wilson has made his college decision
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest big early signing day decision made by 5-star safety Kamari Wilson out of IMG Academy in Florida.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Kamari Wilson. The 5-star safety out of IMG Academy in Florida has finally made his college decision.
That’s what the headline said. The time spent wondering maybe not so much if that happen, but maybe when it might, has now come to a head.
Wilson had been a priority 5-star target for Georgia for basically, well for forever. Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp and Jahmile Addae had prioritized the nation’s No. 1 safety out of IMG Academy.
Wilson had been a top No. 1 target for DawgNation’s “Before the Hedges” since All-American RB Branson Robinson had committed to the 2022 class in Athens in late July.
There had been many moments when the Georgia fan base took a deep breath and wondered if Wilson was ready to make his college commitment.
Billy Napier has been the Florida coach for maybe long enough to start getting emails at his campus address. Maybe.
The Gators caught and passed Georgia in quite a dramatic whirlwind recruitment. When Corey Raymond was hired away from LSU to coach with the Gators, that was big.
Big enough for the Gators to swoop in and steal a true 5-star gem out of the best defensive back class in Georgia recruiting history under Smart.
Wilson chose Florida over FSU, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M on Wednesday at his early signing day ceremony from the Police Athletic League community city in his hometown of Fort Pierce.
