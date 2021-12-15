BREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 safety Kamari Wilson has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest big early signing day decision made by 5-star safety Kamari Wilson out of IMG Academy in Florida. ============================================================= FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Kamari Wilson. The 5-star safety out of IMG Academy in Florida has finally made his college decision.

That’s what the headline said. The time spent wondering maybe not so much if that happen, but maybe when it might, has now come to a head. Wilson had been a priority 5-star target for Georgia for basically, well for forever. Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp and Jahmile Addae had prioritized the nation’s No. 1 safety out of IMG Academy. Wilson had been a top No. 1 target for DawgNation’s “Before the Hedges” since All-American RB Branson Robinson had committed to the 2022 class in Athens in late July.