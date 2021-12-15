BREAKING: 5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest decision made by American Heritage Academy Florida State legacy Marvin Jones Jr. on early signing day. ============================================================= The state of Florida wasn’t kind to Georgia’s heralded #Bo22Moves class in the last hour.

Kamari Wilson, the 5-star safety out of Fort Pierce, shocked many with his decision to spurn longtime perceived leader Georgia and stay home to play for Billy Napier’s Gators. That was the 5-star that got away. Wilson would have been Kirby Smart’s fifth prospect with a 5-star rating for his future defense the 2022 cycle. Enter Marvin Jones Jr.

The 5-star EDGE from American Heritage Academy was down to Alabama, FSU and Georgia. Jones was an FSU legacy. His father, Marvin Sr., was a two-time All-American LB for Bobby Bowden’s great teams. Alabama was the team that was supposed to win this decision, too. Jones Jr. was perceived to be a silent commitment to Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma at one point during his recruitment. That’s proof of how quickly things can change on the commitment trail.