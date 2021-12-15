BREAKING: 5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. has made his college decision
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest decision made by American Heritage Academy Florida State legacy Marvin Jones Jr. on early signing day.
=============================================================
The state of Florida wasn’t kind to Georgia’s heralded #Bo22Moves class in the last hour.
Kamari Wilson, the 5-star safety out of Fort Pierce, shocked many with his decision to spurn longtime perceived leader Georgia and stay home to play for Billy Napier’s Gators.
That was the 5-star that got away. Wilson would have been Kirby Smart’s fifth prospect with a 5-star rating for his future defense the 2022 cycle.
Enter Marvin Jones Jr.
The 5-star EDGE from American Heritage Academy was down to Alabama, FSU and Georgia. Jones was an FSU legacy. His father, Marvin Sr., was a two-time All-American LB for Bobby Bowden’s great teams.
Alabama was the team that was supposed to win this decision, too. Jones Jr. was perceived to be a silent commitment to Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma at one point during his recruitment.
That’s proof of how quickly things can change on the commitment trail.
Jones took a late official visit to UGA this past weekend. It was enough. Especially after how Jones felt after his previous unofficial visit to a Georgia game earlier this season.
That 5-star number still got to five for the next Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann and Kirby Smart defense in Athens.
Jones is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 EDGE and the No. 22 overall prospect.
“When I took my first visit I would say two-and-half months ago, I kind of knew it would be home,” he said during his live ESPN decision announcment. “Seeing the depth chart, the room and the vibe I got from the city. It just felt right.
Check out some senior film for Jones below.
