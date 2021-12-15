Marvin Jones Jr-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
Marvin Jones Jr. is a 5-star EDGE out of American Heritage Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Instagram)
BREAKING: 5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. has made his college decision

The state of Florida wasn’t kind to Georgia’s heralded #Bo22Moves class in the last hour.

Kamari Wilson, the 5-star safety out of Fort Pierce, shocked many with his decision to spurn longtime perceived leader Georgia and stay home to play for Billy Napier’s Gators.

That was the 5-star that got away. Wilson would have been Kirby Smart’s fifth prospect with a 5-star rating for his future defense the 2022 cycle.

Enter Marvin Jones Jr.

The 5-star EDGE from American Heritage Academy was down to Alabama, FSU and Georgia. Jones was an FSU legacy. His father, Marvin Sr., was a two-time All-American LB for Bobby Bowden’s great teams.

Alabama was the team that was supposed to win this decision, too. Jones Jr. was perceived to be a silent commitment to Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma at one point during his recruitment.

That’s proof of how quickly things can change on the commitment trail.

Jones took a late official visit to UGA this past weekend. It was enough. Especially after how Jones felt after his previous unofficial visit to a Georgia game earlier this season.

That 5-star number still got to five for the next Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann and Kirby Smart defense in Athens.

Jones is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 EDGE and the No. 22 overall prospect.

“When I took my first visit I would say two-and-half months ago, I kind of knew it would be home,” he said during his live ESPN decision announcment. “Seeing the depth chart, the room and the vibe I got from the city. It just felt right.

Check out some senior film for Jones below.

