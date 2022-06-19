AJ Harris: The 5-star commit wants Joenel Aguero, Arch Manning, Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes to join him in Athens
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep details how hard AJ Harris is now going to go in the paint recruiting for the ‘Dawgs. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 CB and the No. 25 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
AJ Harris is a ‘Dawg. He committed on Thursday evening.
DawgNation had an in-depth run-through of his decision earlier this weekend. It covered ...
- The Kirby Smart connection that traces back to his middle school days
- Why Georgia?
- How did the ‘Dawgs catch and pass Florida late in this recruiting battle?
- Who does he have to thank for his athletic journey up to this point?
That was all the good stuff. With the priority placed on AJ and his journey to coming “Home” to be a ‘Dawg.
Now comes the good recruiting stuff.
Harris will be an asset going forward for this class. He has the communication skill, personality and wit to do damage on the recruiting trail.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback now intends to do just that. Harris, for now, is the highest-rated commitment in the 2023 class. He’d like to see that change. He’d like for the ‘Dawgs to stack up at least a few more players that are even higher rated than he is in this class.
“We need another national championship,” he said.
He wants to play with Caleb Downs. That was the first name on his gotta-get list for Georgia’s 2023 class.
There’s no need for him to check it twice. He knows the names. Everyone that reads this space knows those names.
“Caleb Downs,” Harris said. “When you write this article, please emphasize AJ wants Caleb Downs. I want Caleb Downs for sure. I worked out with Caleb Downs multiple times. We have built the best relationship and I really want to play with Caleb Downs a lot.”
Harris then started adding to it.
“I’ve built a cool relationship with Joenel [Ageuro] and we want Arch [Manning]. Arch texted me yesterday when I committed and I told him ‘We need you boy’ and I want Arch. We have got to sign Arch, too. Emphasize Arch, too.”
AJ Harris wants to play with Caleb Downs, Joenel Aguero and Arch Manning.
“Justice Haynes,” he said. “I want Justice Haynes in this class, too. There are so many talented people in this 2023 class that will fit us. It is great to be at Georgia, man. Because I know people would love to come to play for coach Kirby. We can get the right people if we put our minds to it. You know I am going to put my recruitment hat on so I will put it on to get all the top guys.”
AJ Harris wants to play with Caleb Downs, Joenel Aguero, Arch Manning and Justice Haynes.
AJ Harris: Just how special was that first official weekend in June?
Harris said Georgia’s first official visit weekend in June “solidified” his choice to play for Georgia.
“Coming in it was still kind of a battle between them and Florida,” he said. “I love Corey Raymond at Florida. I had a great relationship with Corey Raymond. I actually had so much love for Corey Raymond I actually went up to LSU just to visit Corey Raymond. Nobody else.”
“It was definitely tough, but I knew that Georgia was definitely where I felt home at,” Harris said. “Once I took that OV, it solidified all of my thought process of where I wanted to be for the next three or four years. It was special to be around other recruits. I have told a few people this. For me to go during that OV week, which you know was loaded with talent, and still manage to feel like a priority was just crazy to me.”
“I still managed to feel like a priority. Fran Brown had another priority DB there but to still spend time with both of us and actually, we all exchanged Instagrams and stuff like that with all of the recruits that were there. So now, I’ve built a relationship with Chris Peal. It is crazy how things work. It was just very revealing for me on that official visit.”
Harris has his message for Downs.
“He’s the best DB in the class,” Harris said. “Hands down. What I am going to push to Caleb is from the first time we worked out together we said we wanted to play with each other. I’m going to make it happen. I am going to push so hard to make it happen. But at the same time, I’ve got enough love for Caleb that if he does decide to go somewhere else I just want to see him succeed. Honestly, I just want to see him fulfill his dreams because I know he wants to make it where I want to make it.”
“I will just push how similar-minded we are. Our thought process and things of that nature. We are both focused on ball. We both want to be the best. We are both competitive. Just push like you are around people that are similar to you. You are closer to home. Your Mom and Dad will be able to see you every week. This is your home. Kirby says that he’s a huge priority for him. That’s who he wants.”
What would Arch Manning mean to the 2023 Georgia class?
AJ Harris also put more emphasis and respect on Arch Manning’s name.
“Arch would mean everything to the class,” Harris said. “Arch means a lot. Arch means a lot because well, I mean, one person doesn’t break or make a class. But Arch is a generational talent in my opinion. I believe he could come in, take it over and we could go win a national championship with Arch Manning. That’s my opinion.”
Harris is also aware that Manning at UGA would mean something. On a lot of levels. The elite wide receivers will want to play with that guy. The spotlight is going to be there.
With a quarterback like that at the helm, the Bulldogs will definitely put the ball in the air more.
“People like to speak about the developmental aspect of the quarterbacks and wide receivers at Georgia,” Harris said. “If a person like Arch was to commit, more wide receivers would definitely have to look into that at Georgia. I know a lot of people that would like to catch passes in college from Arch Manning.”
“Arch would definitely give us more momentum as far as the offensive side of recruiting. I know people would want to come to play with Arch. I definitely believe a lot of people would want to come to play with Arch. If Arch comes to Georgia, they are going to let Arch throw the ball. I believe he would be a great player.”
