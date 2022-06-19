AJ Harris: The 5-star commit wants Joenel Aguero, Arch Manning, Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes to join him in Athens

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep details how hard AJ Harris is now going to go in the paint recruiting for the ‘Dawgs. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 CB and the No. 25 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= AJ Harris is a ‘Dawg. He committed on Thursday evening.

DawgNation had an in-depth run-through of his decision earlier this weekend. It covered ... The Kirby Smart connection that traces back to his middle school days

Why Georgia?

How did the ‘Dawgs catch and pass Florida late in this recruiting battle?

Who does he have to thank for his athletic journey up to this point? That was all the good stuff. With the priority placed on AJ and his journey to coming “Home” to be a ‘Dawg. Now comes the good recruiting stuff.

Harris will be an asset going forward for this class. He has the communication skill, personality and wit to do damage on the recruiting trail. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback now intends to do just that. Harris, for now, is the highest-rated commitment in the 2023 class. He’d like to see that change. He’d like for the ‘Dawgs to stack up at least a few more players that are even higher rated than he is in this class. “We need another national championship,” he said.

He wants to play with Caleb Downs. That was the first name on his gotta-get list for Georgia’s 2023 class. There’s no need for him to check it twice. He knows the names. Everyone that reads this space knows those names. “Caleb Downs,” Harris said. “When you write this article, please emphasize AJ wants Caleb Downs. I want Caleb Downs for sure. I worked out with Caleb Downs multiple times. We have built the best relationship and I really want to play with Caleb Downs a lot.” Harris then started adding to it. “I’ve built a cool relationship with Joenel [Ageuro] and we want Arch [Manning]. Arch texted me yesterday when I committed and I told him ‘We need you boy’ and I want Arch. We have got to sign Arch, too. Emphasize Arch, too.” AJ Harris wants to play with Caleb Downs, Joenel Aguero and Arch Manning.