Georgia football recruiting: Another huge weekend of June officials brings in another three 5-stars among a defensive-heavy group
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep will preview the names that are set to take their official visits to Georgia this weekend in Athens. The Bulldogs are hosting another big group of key targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
=========================================================
Earlier this month, the head coach of the national champions told a loaded group of official visitors that it was the most talented group that Georgia has hosted during his time in Athens. Kirby Smart made that point in reference to a weekend of official visitors.
This weekend isn’t that, but it does match that first weekend in June in terms of 5-stars in town. That first weekend had Arch Manning, Caleb Downs and new commitment AJ Harris in town.
Georgia will host 5-stars James Smith, Richard Young and Qua Russaw this weekend.
That said, the June 3-5 weekend group also went way heavy on top 100 guys with eight of those elite prospects in town.
As of this publication, we’re only expecting a mere five top 100 overall national prospects in town.
Yet there’s also the No. 1 junior college prospect in town, too.
There very well could be another name or two pop in here, but those are the ones we have been able to confirm over the last two days.
Another big official visit is underway. 5-star Florida RB Richard Young has already posted a few clips from his hotel room in Athens.
OFFICIAL VISITORS SET FOR THIS WEEKEND (June 17-19)
2023 Georgia football Undecided TARGETS
- 5-star DT James Smith (Montgomery, Ala.) - No. 13 overall
- 5-star RB Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) - No. 24 overall
- 5-star EDGE Qua Russaw (Troy, Ala.) - No. 27 overall
- 4-star WR Hykeem Williams (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) - No. 43 overall
- 4-star WR Aidan “Early” Mizell (Orlando, Fla.) - No. 114 overall
- 4-star OT Olaus Alinen (Windsor, CT) - No. 122 overall
- 4-star CB Daniel Harris (Miami, Fla.) - No. 151 overall
- JUCO: 4-star WR Malik Benson (Lansing, KS) - No. 1 JUCO prospect
COMMITS (1)
- 4-star OT Bo Hughley (Fairburn, Ga.) -- No. 90 overall prospect
Here’s an overview:
- 5-stars: 3
- Top 50 overall recruits: 4
- Recruits ranked among the nation’s top 5 at their position: 4 (Includes JUCO)
- Out-of-state prospects: 8
- In-state prospects: 1
- Offensive targets: 6
- Defensive targets: 3
- Undecided prospects: 8
- Commits: 1
If one wanted to find a sleeper visitor in the mix here, I’d take a close look at Harris. The Miami cornerback has great size and length at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. The opinion here is that he’s a lot better than his current ranking at No. 151 overall on the 247Sports Composite. On3.com has him at No. 39 nationally with its isolated ranking.
That’s a lot closer to the mark. Harris looks a lot more like a top 50 prospect nationally with everything he can do, if not a lot higher than that altogether.
The Bulldogs, with their 10 commitments, find themselves slotted with the nation’s No. 5 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle on the 247Sports Composite Team ranking. And climbing.
Look for that status to rise considerably over the next two months heading into the season.
Especially if the Bulldogs can eventually sign about five or six of these big names in town this weekend. That’s possible given the current momentum of where everything sits with this bunch.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.
SENTELL'S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Texas speedster Anthony Evans III shares how UGA countered negative perceptions on his OV
- AJ Harris: Check out the rave review the new Bulldog commit got from an NFL first-round CB
- BREAKING: 5-star AJ Harris commits to UGA
- How much will NIL opportunities sway the decisions of some of Georgia’s top 2023 targets?
- Talented DL prospect Jamaal Johnson breaks down a key Georgia official visit
- Joshua Miller: Bulldogs flip talented OL from Penn State to their 2023 class
- Joenel Aguero: 5-star safety shared where his head was at prior to a BIG Georgia official visit
- Georgia football recruiting: Setting the stage on another big weekend of OVs with Joenel Aguero, Jamaal Jarrett, Troy Bowles and Tyler Wiliams
- CJ Allen: Elite LB target breaks down his “perfect” Georgia official visit
- Georgia football: Bulldogs will be out in the community this weekend for a “Camp with the Champs”
- Priority 5-star target Qua Russaw and James Smith set up their first official visit to UGA
- TJ Shanahan Jr: Elite OL prospect breaks down key UGA official visit
- Justice Haynes: ‘Dawgs compare legacy RB to an “RBU” great on a “one for the books” visit
- Georgia football recruiting: 23 quick-hit things to know from the first huge 2023 recruiting weekend
- Justice Haynes: Legacy All-American RB sets the stage for a busy month of June officials
- Georgia football recruiting: Biggest recruiting weekend of the 2023 cycle so far in Athens
- 5-star Class of 2024 safety Peyton Woodyard already feels he “would fit right in” at Georgia
- Elite LB Raylen Wilson will take a big official to UGA this weekend
- LOOK: White Georgia helmet and uniform variant worn by 2024 DB commit on recruiting visit
- 12 reasons why the Georgia football team has already gotten better this week
- Malik Benson: Nation’s No. 1 JUCO prospect shares why Georgia is on his mind
- Jayden Wayne: Father of 5-star EDGE shares insider’s view of big OV to UGA
- Electric “freak” LB Qua Russaw explains how Georgia has been recruiting him the right way so far
- Arch Manning: The quest to not only be the best but to be the best Manning
- Georgia’s 2022 class gets a late boost with the reclassification of 2023 commit Marcus Washington Jr.
- WATCH: 5-star QB Arch Manning in action at spring practice
- Arch Manning: The 30-something things learned from watching the nation’s No. 1 prospect practice
- James Smith: The nation’s No. 2 DL talks up Georgia, Alabama among his top 11