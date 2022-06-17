Georgia football recruiting: Another huge weekend of June officials brings in another three 5-stars among a defensive-heavy group

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep will preview the names that are set to take their official visits to Georgia this weekend in Athens. The Bulldogs are hosting another big group of key targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle. ========================================================= Earlier this month, the head coach of the national champions told a loaded group of official visitors that it was the most talented group that Georgia has hosted during his time in Athens. Kirby Smart made that point in reference to a weekend of official visitors.

This weekend isn’t that, but it does match that first weekend in June in terms of 5-stars in town. That first weekend had Arch Manning, Caleb Downs and new commitment AJ Harris in town. Georgia will host 5-stars James Smith, Richard Young and Qua Russaw this weekend. That said, the June 3-5 weekend group also went way heavy on top 100 guys with eight of those elite prospects in town.

As of this publication, we’re only expecting a mere five top 100 overall national prospects in town. Yet there’s also the No. 1 junior college prospect in town, too. There very well could be another name or two pop in here, but those are the ones we have been able to confirm over the last two days.