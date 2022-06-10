Georgia football recruiting: Bulldogs ready for another impact weekend of key official visitors
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep will preview the names that are set to take their official visits to Georgia this weekend in Athens. The Bulldogs are hosting another big group of key targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Jamaal Jarrett has been to North Carolina and Auburn on official visits so far. He’s got a big one to Georgia this weekend and one more this month to Texas A&M. He will save one in September for Clemson.
That’s the plan right now.
The 6-foot-6, 345-pounder from Grimsley High in North Carolina is the biggest literal target for the Bulldogs in the 2023 cycle.
The plan for Georgia is to make sure he winds up a ‘Dawg. The young man has drawn comparisons to the great Jordan Davis as a potential future anchor of the Bulldog defense. He began his official at 4 p.m. this afternoon.
He will hope to see his favorite snack in that obscenely-stocked hotel room full of goodies. That would be Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for the top 200 overall recruit. He doesn’t even mind those new thin versions.
How have those first two officials gone for Jarrett so far?
“UNC pretty much set the vibe,” he said. “The whole home feeling. Auburn really showed off the whole school as far as their family-based setup. You know my brother [2022 Auburn DL signee] Enyce Sledge goes there. They are trying to push that family feeling as well. Everything around Auburn is like five or six minutes away. I like how everything is close to the facility so I don’t have to worry about going off-campus to do stuff. I just like how Auburn has that home-based feeling as well.”
“UNC is like right up the road (45 minutes from home) so you already know they have that family vibe. Those are pretty much what those two visits hit like for me. With Georgia, I just want to make sure they are the right ones. They already had that family-based feeling with me as well.”
There are a lot of guys at Georgia who create that feeling for Jarrett.
“That’s me and [defensive line assistant] coach [Carson] Hall and coach [Tray] Scott and coach [Kirby] Smart have been real close as well. So that’s pretty much what I am aiming to get out of that visit. Make sure that they might be the right ones and also pick up whatever I didn’t pick up from my previous visits as well.”
Speedy Texas WR Anthony Evans, like most of the visitors for the weekend, is also on his way to the hotel this afternoon.
Last week’s visit list featured six offensive players among the nine highest-rated prospects in town for their officials. The trend seems more defensive-minded this weekend.
Of the five highest-rated prospects in town this week, there will be four that line up on the defensive side. That doesn’t even include Jarret at No. 186 overall. While his rankings continue to rise, he is ranked by Rivals.com as the nation’s No. 2 DT prospect for the 2023 cycle.
Check out the full list below.
OFFICIAL VISITORS SET FOR THIS WEEKEND (June 10-12)
2023 Georgia football Undecided TARGETS
- 5-star Joenel Aguero (Lynn, Mass.) - Nation’s No. 2 safety and No. 34 overall prospect
- 4-star Troy Bowles (Tampa, Fla. ) - No. 2 LB and No. 44 overall
- 4-star Tyler Williams (Lakeland, Fla.) - No. 24 WR and No. 147 overall
- 4-star Jamaal Jarrett (Greensboro, NC) - No. 26 DT and No. 184 overall
- 4-star Stephiylan Green (Rome, Ga.) - No. 33 DT and No. 225 overall
- 4-star Kelton Smith (Columbus, Ga.) - No. 11 IOL and No. 256 overall
- 4-star LB Grayson “Pup” Howard (Jacksonville, Fla.) - 17 LB and No. 257 overall
- 4-star WR Anthony Evans III (Converse, Tex.) - No. 33 47 WR and No. 344 overall
- 3-star OT Shamurad Umarov (Alpharetta, Ga.) - No. 32 OT and No. 396 overall
2023 Georgia football COMMITS
- 3-star IOL Ryqueze McElderry (Anniston, Ala.) -- No. 26 IOL and the No. 415 overall prospect
Here’s an overview:
- 5-stars: 1
- Top 50 overall recruits: 2
- Recruits ranked among the nation’s top 5 at their position: 2
- Out-of-state prospects: 7
- In-state prospects: 3
- Offensive targets: 5
- Defensive targets: 5
- Undecided prospects: 9
- Commits: 1
The Bulldogs, with their eight commitments, find themselves slotted with the nation’s No. 10 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle on the 247Sports Composite Team ranking.
Look for that status to rise considerably over the next two months heading into the season.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.
