Georgia football recruiting: Priority 2023 5-stars Qua Russaw and James Smith set up their official visits

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with two of the very top prospects on Georgia’s board for the 2023 cycle in Qua Russaw and James Smith. ========================================================= The two biggest targets on Georgia’s board that have yet to set their official visits have now set up their official visits.

DawgNation has learned that 5-star Caver-Montgomery (Montgomery, Ala.) teammates Qua Russaw and James Smith have scheduled their officials to Georgia for the weekend of June 17th. At this time, they both easily rank among DawgNation’s top 5 most important targets for the national champions in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Russaw and Smith are very likely to sign together. They are not a package deal per se, but more of a tandem deal.

Smith, a 5-star DT who is agile enough to play up and down the line, ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DL and the No. 13 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder plans to play in college with Russaw. They will take all of their official visits together as well. That duo will also take another official visit to Auburn on the weekend of June 24. The trips to Auburn and Georgia this month are the first two scheduled officials for both prospects.

Russaw, an extremely impressive specimen at 6-foot-2.5 and 236 pounds, has as good of a burst and ball get-off as one will find in an LB prospect. He can bench press 350 pounds 10 times with an approximate max of 400 pounds. He had 16 sacks for Caver-Montgomery last fall among his 130 tackles and 27 stops for losses. The versatile LB prospect is currently rated as the nation’s No. 3 EDGE and the No. 27 overall prospect for 2023. It must be noted this is a year in which the Bulldogs are being much more aggressive when it comes to summer official visits. Unless there is a head coaching change, NCAA Division I programs that ask their student-athletes to sign letters of intent can only host 56 recruits on official visits in any given recruiting calendar year. Georgia hosted three official visitors in the month of May, 13 last week and will likely welcome at least another 10 or 11 officials this weekend. There are at least another 13 official visits scheduled for this month. That would take Georgia up to 39 official visitors through the month of June. That would leave the Bulldogs with less than 20 official visits for the rest of the recruiting calendar leading up to next February. That’s a stance that one of the nation’s leading programs can afford to take. Georgia is recruiting from a position of immense strength at this time given its status as the reigning national champion. It also set the new modern-day record with 15 selections in one NFL Draft. That’s quite the one-two punch to offer blue-chip recruits.