Former Georgia cornerback Dominick Kelly is going from one elite program to another due to the transfer portal.

After one season in Athens, Kelly announced on Thursday evening that he would be transferring to Ohio State. He will have three seasons remaining.

Kelly appeared in 10 games for Georgia this past season, coming up with 3 tackles and 3 pass breakups. He entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Kelly was not slated to be a starting cornerback for the Bulldogs in 2026, as they bring back Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones. Georgia signed Oklahoma transfer Gentry Williams and USC cornerback Braylon Conley out of the transfer portal.

Kelly is the only member of Georgia’s 2025 recruiting class to transfer out of the program to this point.

Georgia does have to replace Daylen Everette, who moved on to the NFL after starting the previous three seasons at Georgia. Jones is expected to slide into his starting spot.

Georgia does still have 2025 signee Jontae Gilbert at the position. The Bulldogs signed six defensive backs in the 2026 recruiting cycle, with Justice Fitzpatrick and Caden Harris expected to help at cornerback. Both were rated among the top-100 overall prospects in the class.

Georgia has now had 15 players depart the program via the transfer portal this offseason, while making seven additions. Four of the additions have come in the defensive backfield.

The transfer portal will remain open for Georgia players until Friday at 11:59 p.m. Only for Miami and Indiana will the transfer portal remain open, as those players get an additional five days following Monday’s national championship game.

