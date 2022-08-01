Julian Sayin: How much will NIL opportunities factor in the decision of the 5-star Georgia football QB target?

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star California QB Julian Sayin. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 QB and the No. 15 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= When Georgia saw 5-star Arch Manning commit to Texas, it meant the program’s all-or-nothing chase for just one QB in the 2023 cycle was over. The chase was on for a top-flight QB in 2024.

The chatter centered on two names. 5-star California QB Julian Sayin (Nation’s No. 2 QB and No. 15 overall prospect)

5-star North Carolina QB (and former GA resident) Jadyn Davis (No. 5 QB and No. 19 overall prospect) Davis made trips to check out Georgia and Michigan this weekend. Sayin did not plan to visit any schools. He had a Carlsbad High School team practice over the weekend. He felt any travel plans would take away from that. Sayin also recently got back from visiting his brother in the Eastern Time Zone. His older brother, Aidan, finished last season as a starting QB at Penn in the Ivy League.

Sayin has received one 247Sports’ “Crystal Ball” prediction so far. That was a pick for Georgia. He has established in previous interviews with DawgNation he has regular chats with OC Todd Monken and the program is a major contender. Where will he go? It appears there is a new question in the year 2022 that revolves around his process. It is also a matter of how much he might earn before his first college practice.