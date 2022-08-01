Julian Sayin: How much will NIL opportunities factor in the decision of the 5-star Georgia football QB target?
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star California QB Julian Sayin. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 QB and the No. 15 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
When Georgia saw 5-star Arch Manning commit to Texas, it meant the program’s all-or-nothing chase for just one QB in the 2023 cycle was over. The chase was on for a top-flight QB in 2024.
The chatter centered on two names.
- 5-star California QB Julian Sayin (Nation’s No. 2 QB and No. 15 overall prospect)
- 5-star North Carolina QB (and former GA resident) Jadyn Davis (No. 5 QB and No. 19 overall prospect)
Davis made trips to check out Georgia and Michigan this weekend. Sayin did not plan to visit any schools.
He had a Carlsbad High School team practice over the weekend. He felt any travel plans would take away from that. Sayin also recently got back from visiting his brother in the Eastern Time Zone. His older brother, Aidan, finished last season as a starting QB at Penn in the Ivy League.
Sayin has received one 247Sports’ “Crystal Ball” prediction so far. That was a pick for Georgia. He has established in previous interviews with DawgNation he has regular chats with OC Todd Monken and the program is a major contender.
Where will he go? It appears there is a new question in the year 2022 that revolves around his process.
It is also a matter of how much he might earn before his first college practice.
Sayin plays high school ball in California. That’s one of approximately 14 states nationwide where high school athletes can earn NIL money and not jeopardize their high school eligibility. That state’s NIL law does not apply to varsity athletes competing in the California Interscholastic Federation.
According to Openendorse.com, there are limited restrictions on earnings for high school athletes in California.
An excerpt:
“The current regulations permit a student-athlete to be compensated for their NIL, so long as there is no recognition of the student-athletes school, school logos, uniforms or insignias. Further information from the administration pointed to Bylaw 212 which reads a student-athlete shall become ineligible if they are, “wearing a school team uniform or any identifying school insignia while appearing in any advertisement, promotional activity or endorsement for any commercial product or service” or “lending his/her name and team affiliation for purposes of commercial endorsement”.
That is important to know with any big-time athlete from California. That’s because one of the biggest stories of the 2023 cycle has been high-visibility reports involving the state’s trio of top 50 QB recruits.
It requires the following refresh:
- 5-star Malachi Nelson, the nation’s No. 2 recruit, is committed to USC. According to an LA Times report, he struck a NIL deal prior. This was with The h.wood Group, a major hospitality and restaurant chain of restaurants and nightlife venues in the LA Metro area, including SLAB, a popular barbecue spot. Nelson told the Times the deal wasn’t about the money, but a genuine connection that aligns with his brand. Terms were not disclosed. The article also stated he will be expected to promote The h.wood Group and host tailgate events featuring SLAB during the upcoming USC football season.
- 5-star Nicolaus Iamaleavea, the nation’s No. 4 recruit, is committed to Tennessee. There is the notion NIL had a lot to do with his spring decision. There has been much online speculation he might be the mystery recruit in a story broken by The Athletic that received an $8 million dollar NIL deal with a collective. There is widespread speculation about that, but the details have not been confirmed.
- 4-star Jaden Rashada, the nation’s No. 49 recruit, is committed to Miami. When he made his summer commitment, there was a lot of traffic across the internet and social media. An On3.com report cited sources Rashada agreed to a NIL deal with Miami super booster John Ruiz for $9.5 million.
That’s a lot of background. Yet this is all so new with college football and big-time recruiting.
Is this to be expected going forward with quarterbacks coming out of California? Sayin said this week that NIL matters will not be a big issue in his recruitment.
“For me personally, I feel like I don’t have to look at that too much,” Sayin said. “It is just about finding the best fit and the best program. If you play well at the program you want to be at and eventually, the money is going to come. Everyone’s goal is to get to the NFL and that’s where the big money is.”
His thoughts do mirror what Kirby Smart said at SEC Media Days earlier this month. NFL development is on his mind more than NIL opportunities.
“You want to be where you want to be developed the best, where you feel the most comfortable and the best fit for you,” Sayin said.
Sayin could sign with a NIL collective and still be allowed to play high school football.
“I just like how the NFL is styled and how they make it work,” he said. “The rookies aren’t making all the big money. It is the guys that have been there and the guys that are playing right now and playing well.”
He’s more concerned with raising his stock once he arrives at his ideal college fit. Not looking for the best NIL opportunities to help shape his college decision.
His brother’s experiences have given him an idea of what it will be like to be a starting quarterback in college.
Julian Sayin: How he feels about Georgia football
Sayin had designs on making a commitment later on during his junior season, but it appears he has moved that timeline up to a certain degree.
“Honestly I’m still not sure on that,” he said. “It will kind of just be like a gut feeling. Just on kind of what I want to do but I could still see an October timeline.”
The contact with UGA is regular. He said he feels like the communication has “ratcheted up a little bit” after Manning made his decision. He said “that was to be expected when they switch their focus in recruiting” at the quarterback position.
“I talk with Coach Monken regularly and I love the staff over there,” Sayin said.
He’s also in communication with Georgia offensive analyst Buster Faulkner.
“I really like Buster as well at Georgia,” he said. “I talk to him. Really like him. He’s a good guy.”
He’s well aware of Faulkner’s time as an offensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee and Southern Miss.
“He is definitely someone you want in that quarterback room,” Sayin said. “Just that experience is going to help you out. Definitely.”
Sayin also noticed that Georgia has picked up commitments this month from the nation’s No. 1 TE and the No. 10 overall receiver prospect (Ny Carr) for the class of 2024.
“I was texting with Ny Carr a couple of days ago,” Carr said. “He was saying you could be a big part of Georgia and we need you to come to play quarterback for us.”
He hasn’t played a lot of high school ball. His brother was the starting QB his freshman year. That was a pandemic-affected year to boot. Carlsbad only played five games and he got back up time in all of them.
Sayin played 12 games as the full-time starter last fall. It makes the 2,750 yards, 34 touchdowns and only five interceptions he threw all the more impressive. The 6-foot-1.5, 180-pound rising junior also completed 72 percent of his passes.
He also extended a lot of plays with his quick feet. His sophomore tape below shows him stepping up in the pocket time after time with the right read and an on-target throw.
He will be much better prepared for his second season as a starter.
“I have a lot of people in my circle,” he said. “I am extremely grateful for that. I have a quarterback coach. I have two actually.”
They mainly work on footwork, mechanics and accuracy. He breaks down the film with his head coach at Carlsbad. His head coach played QB and also coaches the position.
How does he think his way around his position?
“It is really just what kind of coverage are we going to get here,” Sayin said. “What is our down and distance? What are our key indicators? Are we getting any pressure? Where is it coming from?”
He likes being in control. That’s the best part of the job.
“I like being the captain of the ship,” he said. “You have got to make all of the decisions. The play could go wrong. The play could go great and you’re going to play a big part in all of that.”
He’s inspired by Joe Burrow.
“He’s so fun to watch with the way he’s able to make plays and change his protections,” Sayin said. “So accurate with the football. Then I try to be like Aaron Rodgers with the mechanics of throwing the football. He’s so talented in what he can do.”
Sayin will be a team captain for the first time this fall.
“I feel like I will be able to make some more plays with my legs this year,” he said. “I made some last year but I will be able to make some more.”
What does he still like the best about the opportunity at Georgia?
“They know what they are doing offensively,” Sayin said. “They have that NFL offense that is going to translate and when they get guys like the No. 1 tight end you are going to be able to utilize all positions. You’re not going to be 10 personnel every play.”
