Hykeem Williams: 5-star Georgia WR target sets up his very highly-anticipated commitment date

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star WR prospect Hykeem Williams out of South Florida. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 WR and the No. 19 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Hykeem Williams is ready to put his commitment decision to bed.

That’s what the 5-star WR out of South Florida shared on Monday night from his social media account. Williams, who was at G-Day and took a June official visit, is now set to make one of the most-anticipated recruiting decisions for the 2023 class in Athens. What’s the best possible way for Georgia to close out its 2023 recruiting class? That has to include the 5-star wide receiver out of Stranahan High in South Florida.

The 6-foot-3.5, 205-pounder ranks as the nation’s No. 2 WR and No. 19 overall on the 247Sports Composite. He would be quite the exclamation point to add to a recruiting class that currently ranks No. 4 nationally on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. Williams is also rated as the nation’s No. 3 WR and the No. 22 overall recruit for the cycle on the On3 Consensus as well. Those two measures indicate the type of game-breaking talent this two-sport star has. This decision will make for a mammoth potential close to the month of September for the ‘Dawgs when it comes to the first recruiting class for Bryan McClendon and his receiver room. Williams will make his decision known between Alabama, FSU, Georgia, Miami, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M.

That will be on Sept. 23. Tyler Williams, the other alpha remaining priority for Georgia in the 2023 class at receiver, has announced he will make his college decision on Sept. 27. Those two, along with 4-star Texas speedster Anthony Evans III, represent the best possible close to Georgia at receiver. The Bulldogs already have two commitments at receiver for the 2023 class in Florida 4-star Raymond Contrell, a long-time pledge, and then Pennsylvania speedster Yazeed Haynes. Williams was a dominant force on a state champion Stranahan High basketball team as a junior. For his efforts on the field and the hardwood, the Miami Herald named Williams as one of its Broward County Metro Athletes of the Year for the 2021-2022 academic term. As for what Williams can do, check out his junior film below. It is filled with one explosive play after another that certainly conveys the fact he can be an early instant impact wideout like George Pickens was for the ‘Dawgs in Athens. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Hykeem Williams: How does this 5-star really feel about the ‘Dawgs?