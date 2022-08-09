Hykeem Williams: 5-star Georgia WR target sets up his very highly-anticipated commitment date
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star WR prospect Hykeem Williams out of South Florida. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 WR and the No. 19 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Hykeem Williams is ready to put his commitment decision to bed.
That’s what the 5-star WR out of South Florida shared on Monday night from his social media account.
Williams, who was at G-Day and took a June official visit, is now set to make one of the most-anticipated recruiting decisions for the 2023 class in Athens.
What’s the best possible way for Georgia to close out its 2023 recruiting class? That has to include the 5-star wide receiver out of Stranahan High in South Florida.
The 6-foot-3.5, 205-pounder ranks as the nation’s No. 2 WR and No. 19 overall on the 247Sports Composite. He would be quite the exclamation point to add to a recruiting class that currently ranks No. 4 nationally on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
Williams is also rated as the nation’s No. 3 WR and the No. 22 overall recruit for the cycle on the On3 Consensus as well. Those two measures indicate the type of game-breaking talent this two-sport star has.
This decision will make for a mammoth potential close to the month of September for the ‘Dawgs when it comes to the first recruiting class for Bryan McClendon and his receiver room. Williams will make his decision known between Alabama, FSU, Georgia, Miami, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M.
That will be on Sept. 23. Tyler Williams, the other alpha remaining priority for Georgia in the 2023 class at receiver, has announced he will make his college decision on Sept. 27.
Those two, along with 4-star Texas speedster Anthony Evans III, represent the best possible close to Georgia at receiver. The Bulldogs already have two commitments at receiver for the 2023 class in Florida 4-star Raymond Contrell, a long-time pledge, and then Pennsylvania speedster Yazeed Haynes.
Williams was a dominant force on a state champion Stranahan High basketball team as a junior. For his efforts on the field and the hardwood, the Miami Herald named Williams as one of its Broward County Metro Athletes of the Year for the 2021-2022 academic term.
As for what Williams can do, check out his junior film below. It is filled with one explosive play after another that certainly conveys the fact he can be an early instant impact wideout like George Pickens was for the ‘Dawgs in Athens.
Hykeem Williams: How does this 5-star really feel about the ‘Dawgs?
That answer is easy. He likes the ‘Dawgs. A whole lot. He’s told DawgNation in the past that he has a real sustained friendship with Georgia freshman DT Christen Miller.
Williams also said no school has a guy that’s quite like him. Miller goes by the handle “FatCh7s” on his social media.
“Fat Chris is probably the coolest one,” Williams said back in April. “I am not going to lie to you. He’s fun. Funny. Cool. You won’t find another Fat Chris anywhere. Good luck.”
“He’s my boy, man,” Williams said. “We are like brothers from another mother. ... Nobody in the world has a guy like him.”
Those two just hang.
“He doesn’t even be like pushing me to come,” Williams said. “He’ll just say ‘You feel me?’ and be like that. He says you need to come and turn up. He’s not really about come play ball, but we are just building a relationship.”
He sees Miller as a life-long friend. Those two hope to be close when they are in their 40s.
“Facts,” he said.
Williams also looked quite comfortable sitting in the stands at G-Day back in April. The thing is he wasn’t sitting with the other peer 2023 recruits. He was sitting with Georgia’s 2022 signees that had yet to enroll, including Miller.
After that visit, Williams told DawgNation that it gets better every time he is in Athens.
Did it continue to get better on his official visit back in June?
“Heck yeah,” he said. “Of course it does. It just keeps getting better. Are you feeling me? This was not like an unofficial visit so you know it got better.”
What did he say back then he liked the best about the Bulldogs?
“Man, it is like so much,” he said. “I don’t even know. It is just like a really good school overall.”
He said Georgia always welcomes him.
“With open arms,” he said back in June. “Everyone is always excited when I get there. Everyone is always making sure I am straight.”
This will remain a very contested recruitment right up until the end. The Bulldogs are right in the thick of it. The closest competition could very well be the Aggies of Texas A&M. That said, there’s really no way to handicap recruiting battles like this one for a coveted 5-star receiver in the new days of NIL and the various collectives providing additional resources for certain schools.
Williams has taken a lot of high-profile visits to Texas A&M. There’s no denying the Aggies are now a major player in every recruit they prioritize.
He had a lot of favorable thoughts about the Aggies.
“It is just beautiful there,” he said of College Station over the summer. “It is the biggest campus in the country. Like probably the best-looking campus I have seen so far. The people there are amazing.”
Williams was asked to compare what he likes best about A&M with what he likes best about UGA.
“What do I like better about A&M than Georgia?” he said. “Hmm. I don’t know about that. At the end of the day, it is all going to be about relationships. What I like better about A&M would probably be the campus.”
When he thinks about the ‘Dawgs, he doesn’t think about the scenery.
“It is the relationship with Georgia,” he said. “When I think about Georgia what comes to my mind is it is a winning program if you ask me. Since like 2015, they are third in winning in college football.”
