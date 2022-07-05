Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which true freshman are you most excited to seeing this fall?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. How many more sleeps until Oregon? How many fewer than that is it until the start of fall camp? Here’s a July tidbit or two about the new ‘Dawgs in town for the 2022 season. The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as Kelee Ringo can clock a laser time in the 40-yard dash.

The latest “Cover 4″ topic is: Which true freshman are you most looking forward to this fall? Brandon Adams: RB Branson Robinson

Why: "UGA has a lot of depth at running back, and because of that, it's not obvious how much of an immediate impact Robinson can make. However, he clearly has the look of a future star and already ranks among the most popular 2022 signees."

Mike Griffith: CB Daylen Everette Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Why: "Big needs at the position and Everette looked very impressive in the G-Day Game with coverage skills and tackling ability. Has the look of an impact player." Connor Riley: LB Jalon Walker