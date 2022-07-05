Dawgnation Logo
The future of the Georgia program looks very bright in this frame. Oscar Delp is lined up on offense and one will also see fellow HS All-Americans Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams lined up on defense for the 'Dawgs at G-Day back in April. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which true freshman are you most excited to seeing this fall?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

How many more sleeps until Oregon? How many fewer than that is it until the start of fall camp? Here’s a July tidbit or two about the new ‘Dawgs in town for the 2022 season.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as Kelee Ringo can clock a laser time in the 40-yard dash.

The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:

Which true freshman are you most looking forward to this fall?

Brandon Adams: RB Branson Robinson

Branson Robinson
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Why: UGA has a lot of depth at running back, and because of that, it’s not obvious how much of an immediate impact Robinson can make. However, he clearly has the look of a future star and already ranks among the most popular 2022 signees.”

Mike Griffith: CB Daylen Everette

5-star Georgia CB signee Daylen Everette. He was named an Under Armour All-American and was ranked as the nation's No. 6 CB and the No. 28 overall prospect for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Why: “Big needs at the position and Everette looked very impressive in the G-Day Game with coverage skills and tackling ability. Has the look of an impact player.”

Connor Riley: LB Jalon Walker

North Carolina native Jalon Walker will be a true freshman this fall. The Under Armour All-American enrolled early in January. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Why: “He showed off some versatility in the spring game and Georgia has some massive holes at linebacker. Nakobe Dean also showed that if you can handle the workload, you can get on the field early at inside linebacker.”

Jeff Sentell: DE Mykell Williams

True freshman DE Mykel Williams sets up for a pass rush against true freshman OT Earnest Greene III at G-Day this past April. These two have the brighest of futures in Athens. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Why: “With a hat tip to freshman EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. here, I’d have to give it to Williams here. He checked off the trifecta that I always look for. 1) Highest-rated Bulldog signee; 2) Most ready to play right away; 3) The one signee that looked the most advanced compared to their peers at the All-American events back in January. Here’s a bright spot for the ‘Dawgs up front for years to come, the next names on my list would probably be Jones and then DT Big Bear Alexander and DT Christen Miller. That Oscar Delp fella on offense should keep turning heads, too.”

