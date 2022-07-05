Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which true freshman are you most excited to seeing this fall?
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.
How many more sleeps until Oregon? How many fewer than that is it until the start of fall camp? Here’s a July tidbit or two about the new ‘Dawgs in town for the 2022 season.
The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as Kelee Ringo can clock a laser time in the 40-yard dash.
The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:
Which true freshman are you most looking forward to this fall?
Brandon Adams: RB Branson Robinson
Why: “UGA has a lot of depth at running back, and because of that, it’s not obvious how much of an immediate impact Robinson can make. However, he clearly has the look of a future star and already ranks among the most popular 2022 signees.”
Mike Griffith: CB Daylen Everette
Why: “Big needs at the position and Everette looked very impressive in the G-Day Game with coverage skills and tackling ability. Has the look of an impact player.”
Connor Riley: LB Jalon Walker
Why: “He showed off some versatility in the spring game and Georgia has some massive holes at linebacker. Nakobe Dean also showed that if you can handle the workload, you can get on the field early at inside linebacker.”
Jeff Sentell: DE Mykell Williams
Why: “With a hat tip to freshman EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. here, I’d have to give it to Williams here. He checked off the trifecta that I always look for. 1) Highest-rated Bulldog signee; 2) Most ready to play right away; 3) The one signee that looked the most advanced compared to their peers at the All-American events back in January. Here’s a bright spot for the ‘Dawgs up front for years to come, the next names on my list would probably be Jones and then DT Big Bear Alexander and DT Christen Miller. That Oscar Delp fella on offense should keep turning heads, too.”
