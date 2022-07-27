BREAKING: Nation’s No. 1 safety Caleb Downs commits to Alabama over Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and UNC

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest news on 5-star safety Caleb Downs. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 safety and the No. 12 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= The best safety prospect in years is heading to Tuscaloosa. Caleb Downs, the No. 1 player in Georgia for the 2023 cycle, committed to Alabama during a ceremony at Mill Creek High School this afternoon.

Downs chose the Tide over some very strong interest in Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Ohio State. That is another blow of late to those that bleed the red and black. Downs, now with the same decision made by All-American RB legacy prospect Justice Haynes earlier this month, gives Nick Saban’s program solid verbals from the top two prospects in Georgia.

That, coming off a national championship season, shows Alabama isn’t taking that 33-18 setback lightly on the recruiting trail. The score for the 2023 cycle is a big 2-0 for the month of June with two targets the ‘Dawgs hoped to build their championship program around for the next three years. All of those future SEC Championship Game meetings will not be light on storylines from the recruiting trail.

RELATED: The stories on 5-star safety Caleb Downs are too good What did it come down to? Downs made no bones about what he was looking for throughout his recruiting process. “Development on the field and development off the field,” he said matter of factly back in May. “I just felt it was the best fit for me,” he said during his commitment ceremony at his high school. It is just that simple, but he did add the right amount of context. “Development as a man in life,” he added. “Ways to handle your money and to make money. That’s through the university and their development programs pretty wise. Then development on the field is through coaches and training and rehab and prehab and all of that stuff.”