Quay Walker: The two stories to know about Georgia’s fast-rising NFL draft prospect

The Quay Walker story just gets better and better.

Growing up in Cordele with Big Kat Bryant. The flip from Alabama. The hat toss away from Tennessee. He bided his time, kept getting better on the practice field and then became a dominating member of a generational defense which secured that long-sought national championship. Walker ran a brilliant 4.52 laser time in the 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. That was the fourth-fastest among the LBs at that showcase. Yet the other guys at his position that could roll like that were not also 6 feet, 4 inches and 241 pounds. That was on the same field where his ‘Dawgs beat Alabama for the national championship. Walker wound up third on the team with his 67 tackles in 2021. While he only had 1.5 sacks, he did have an impressive 25 quarterback pressures and was adept in pass coverage.

His Pro Day in Athens was even better. Walker looked every bit the part of a first-round NFL Draft pick. Here’s a sampling of where the recent mocks have him going: NFL.com: No. 29 (first round)

The Athletic (Dane Brugler): No. 33 (second round)

ESPN.com Mock (Todd McShay): No. 38 (Second round) Yet this narrative was not written to show where he is going. The intent is to shine the light on just how far he has come to reach those first-round projections.

Curtis Compton , AJC Freelancer Shelton Felton: The man who got Quay Walker to play football Shelton Felton played a key role in putting Walker on this path. Felton, now the head coach at Valdosta High School, shared that story with DawgNation. He’s happy to walk down memory lane when it comes to Quay. “I can talk all day about him,” Felton said. Felton remembers the first time he saw Walker. It was not on a football field. “We met when he was 15,” Felton said. “I saw him in the gym. He picked up a basketball, went full court and dunked it and everyone went crazy. I went and ran on the court to him. I asked him his name. He told me he was a basketball player. I told him that day ‘If you play football son you are going to be great’ and he believed in what I told him. He believed it and worked with it.”