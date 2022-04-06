Christopher Vizzina: Elite 2023 QB prospect details his ‘super interest’ in playing for Georgia

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star QB prospect Christopher Vizzina out of Briarwood Christian in Alabama. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 QB and the No. 52 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ============================================================= It is easy to see why the nation’s top football programs are courting talented Alabama passer Christopher Vizzina.

Vizzina (pronounced as Vih-Zin-A] realizes there is that other quarterback in the cycle who will have his own big decision to make in this class. That young Manning very well could impact the top schools he has on his list. If it does, he doesn’t seem bothered by it in the least. He is, after all, one of the top three uncommitted QBs in this class. There are a lot of old-school hues to what he says and the way he says it. When recruiters ask him about the way he wants to play the game, the name of NFL great Josh Allen comes up. He brings it up.

Yes. That. Josh. Allen. Vizzina was even measured at a prototype 6 feet, 4 inches at the Atlanta Elite 11 regional over the weekend. That’s just an inch off Allen’s listed height. He weighs that comparison but also doesn’t let it get to his head.

The 4-star QB has also learned something about the nation’s top programs. The very best programs, the teams that win the big trophies every year, don’t recruit him like some lovesick teenager. Vizzina doesn’t get a daily edit from those schools. Or a stadium pic. Or a daily quote. It is all reasonable. Logical. Managed. “That’s the way I like it,” he said. “Just don’t overdo it. Let’s talk and text about once or twice a week. That’s all I need.” He’s also not quite sure how the recruiting industry has pegged him to this school or that school. Vizzina said on Sunday that he’s actually quite conflicted. It stands within reason to say he is still juggling close to 10 programs in mind at this time. “It is a race for me,” he said. “Everyone is equal. I’m not leaning towards anybody or anything. That’s why I am talking all of these visits. I am missing school for this. I want to make the right decision. I don’t ever want to have to de-commit from somebody. When I commit, it is really going to be committed.”