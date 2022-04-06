Christopher Vizzina: Elite 2023 QB prospect details his ‘super interest’ in playing for Georgia
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star QB prospect Christopher Vizzina out of Briarwood Christian in Alabama. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 QB and the No. 52 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
It is easy to see why the nation’s top football programs are courting talented Alabama passer Christopher Vizzina.
Vizzina (pronounced as Vih-Zin-A] realizes there is that other quarterback in the cycle who will have his own big decision to make in this class.
That young Manning very well could impact the top schools he has on his list. If it does, he doesn’t seem bothered by it in the least. He is, after all, one of the top three uncommitted QBs in this class.
There are a lot of old-school hues to what he says and the way he says it. When recruiters ask him about the way he wants to play the game, the name of NFL great Josh Allen comes up. He brings it up.
Yes. That. Josh. Allen.
Vizzina was even measured at a prototype 6 feet, 4 inches at the Atlanta Elite 11 regional over the weekend. That’s just an inch off Allen’s listed height.
He weighs that comparison but also doesn’t let it get to his head.
The 4-star QB has also learned something about the nation’s top programs. The very best programs, the teams that win the big trophies every year, don’t recruit him like some lovesick teenager.
Vizzina doesn’t get a daily edit from those schools. Or a stadium pic. Or a daily quote. It is all reasonable. Logical. Managed.
“That’s the way I like it,” he said. “Just don’t overdo it. Let’s talk and text about once or twice a week. That’s all I need.”
He’s also not quite sure how the recruiting industry has pegged him to this school or that school. Vizzina said on Sunday that he’s actually quite conflicted.
It stands within reason to say he is still juggling close to 10 programs in mind at this time.
“It is a race for me,” he said. “Everyone is equal. I’m not leaning towards anybody or anything. That’s why I am talking all of these visits. I am missing school for this. I want to make the right decision. I don’t ever want to have to de-commit from somebody. When I commit, it is really going to be committed.”
“CV” does count the University of Georgia among that contender group. That’s because of some strong recruiting ties laid down by offensive quality control staffer Buster Faulkner and offensive coordinator Todd Monken
“I love Coach [Kirby] Smart,” Vizzina said. “I went to one of their quarterback meetings a couple of weeks ago. That was the first time I got to meet him. But I’ve been hanging out and talking with coach [Todd] Monken and coach [Buster] Faulkner forever. For almost a year.”
“It was a long process with them. They offered me kind of late. But it was worth it. I have super interest in them. They continue to show me lots of love and everything like that. They are definitely warm for me. I’m definitely going to try to make it to practice. They practice on Thursday and then again this coming Saturday. I’m trying to make it there on one of those two dates.”
He’s working off a plan to start taking his official visits later this month.
“Whenever schools will let me do them, I am going to take that opportunity,” he said.
Chris Vizzina: The scouting profile on the No. 52 overall prospect
Allen broke down his player parallel.
“Like when [coaches and schools] ask me who I model my game after, it is Josh Allen,” Vizzina said. “So a big guy. You can classify him as a pocket passer but he is going to extend plays. Run over people. Hurdle people. Do all that type of stuff. That’s how I kind of see myself and the coaches at Georgia they put on Josh Allen tape and show me how that works in their system.”
Vizzina doesn’t do a lot of RPO-type stuff on film. His Briarwood Christian offense in Metro Birmingham will go under center. They will operate out of the gun.
“It is really a Pro-Style offense,” Vizzina said.
He will show off a strong arm on tape. He can deliver the deep ball with good velocity and accuracy. That deep ball might even be his best throw. The tape also presents his ability to extend plays and deliver the ball to his spots while he’s on the run.
“CV” completed 68 percent of his attempts as a junior for 2,065 yards and 16 scores. That was in 11 games. He also ran 122 times for 600 yards and another 15 scores.
He led his Lions to a 10-2 record with the only two losses coming to a higher-classification team and the eventual Class 6A state champions in the second round of the state playoffs.
The 205-pound rising senior also lists a 3.9 GPA and a 4.7 time in the 40 on his HUDL profile page. No wonder all these schools like Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame all this guy.
Check out his junior tape below.
Christopher Vizzina: An interesting way to look at the NIL fad
Name. Image. Likeness. Players of Vizzina’s caliber better have at least a grasp on it.
If any recruit is going to get lured to a school by vast potential earnings while still in college, it will be an All-American QB like Vizzina.
“Everyone has a different opinion on it,” Vizzina said. “Personally, I’m not going to go to school because of NIL money. I think the experience and the coaching I will get at a certain school is worth more than that. Way more. You can put any number on it but at the same time, my dream is not to have a million dollars in college. It is to win a national championship and become a better quarterback.”
“Then hopefully I can make up to $30 million dollars when I go to the NFL. I don’t personally feel like you need a million dollars in college when you already have a college scholarship.”
He’d look to have that right decision in his back pocket first.
“But if somebody was offering those millions of dollars then I’d take it,” he said. “But I’d take it if I wanted to go to that school anyway. I’m not against it. Everyone has a different opinion on it. You could look at it a different way. But for me, I’m not going to choose one school because of the money.”
He said he’s even heard of talks about that number. Not directly from any school. He made that very clear. But from others.
“They wanted to know if there was a certain number I was looking for,” he said. “But that didn’t come from the school. You can look at this thing in so many different ways. But for me, that is not going to be my deciding factor.”
If that doesn’t sound like a young man with the stuff to lead a championship-caliber team one day, try paying a little closer attention.
