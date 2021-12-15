BREAKING: 4-star DL Tyre West backs off his commitment to UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with 4-star in-state DL Tyre West out of Tift County High School in Georgia. ============================================================= Tyre West is rated as a 5-star DT prospect and the nation’s No. 4 prospect at his position on Rivals.com. He is listed as the nation’s No. 23 DL for the 2022 cycle for 247Sports.

That slots him as the nation’s No. 14 DL and the No. 89 overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite rankings. While those two well-respected services may value him differently, they are now congruent on one thing: He’s no longer committed to UGA. West ended up signing with the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday. West made the move to back off his year-long- commitment to UGA. West had recently taken visits to Tennessee and Flrodia State.

West was the eighth-highest rated commitment on the board for the Bulldogs in the 2022 cycle. This decision now drops UGA below Alabama to the second position for this class on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. The decision for West had grown complicated over the last few months. He was committed to UGA but took some trips to check out FSU and Texas A&M at various times. Was his best opportunity still in Athens? That began to appear cloudly. Especially with the pressure that FSU has been providing.

The Seminoles need and want a player like West desperately. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound senior could likely have gotten reps this season for the ACC program. He’s a very effective disruptor across the line of scrimmage. The path to playing time at UGA will be much more challenging. If he were to wind up in Tallahassee, then he’d be the third highest-rated pledge on the board for the nation’s No. 13 class. He’d be the first DL prospect that ranked among the nation’s top 150 recruits since South Gwinnett’s Robert Cooper in 2018. Georgia signed two prospects rated that highly in its 2021 class. That doesn’t even include the current commitments it holds from top 50 recruits for 2022 in 5-star Mykel Williams and 4-star Big Bear Alexander. Georgia also holds a commitment from 3-star defensive tackle Shone Washington. The Bulldogs are also a major contender down the stretch for 5-star DL Shemar Stewart and 4-star DTs Hero Kanu and Christen Miller in this cycle, among others. West is a close friend to Miller and Williams. Those three had long held the hope of playing together on the same defensive line in college. Williams was once committed to USC before he flipped to UGA back in late October. The decision made by West today did not come easy. He’d been thinking about it for some time even before a recent unofficial visit to check out FSU and a morning practice on Nov. 17.