Devonte Wyatt: Green Bay Packers select Georgia football defensive tackle in 2022 NFL Draft

Devonte Wyatt, the dogged run defender who clocked a 4.77 in the 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine, is taking his talents to the Green Bay Packers. Wyatt, who signed with Georgia’s 2018 class, was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 28th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He joins teammate Quay Walker, who they take with the No. 22 pick. The Towers High School product returned to UGA for his senior season because he left something on the field in 2021. He wanted to cut his weight, improve his film, upgrade his draft stock and bring home a national championship to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Wyatt had heard he was a second or a third-round pick had he came out in the 2021 NFL Draft. This worked out much better for an athletic DT that also played extensively at RB in high school at Towers. He had a very strong showing at the Senior Bowl in Mobile and then added to the With Wyatt, there are three very cool things to know about the new Packer. Devonte Wyatt: The things to know about the new Green Bay Packer

The 6-foot-3, 304-pound Wyatt now becomes the xxth Bulldog off the national championship squad selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. There are a few unique stories to know that have shaped his career. The “Let me have him” story: Wyatt was a prospect that might have been claimed by the streets growing up. But his high school head coach, Dr. Brian Montgomery, wouldn’t let that happen.

He was sought by peers that were beginning to operate on the wrong side of the law. Their hope was to lure Wyatt to a lifestyle where a young man with broad shoulders meant extra muscle on the street. It was the most important tug-of-war in Wyatt’s life. Wyatt described Montgomery with many words back then. Coach. Friend. Older brother. Mentor. “We were having a function in front of the school and they came and got him and was trying to pull him out and away from school,” Montgomery said back in 2016. He felt he had to act. “I jumped in my car and rode down the street,” he said. “Then I told those guys ‘Man, you all are not going to have him now. Go on about your business. If you really care about him, leave him be. If he listens to what we are saying and sticks in school he will go places. It will take him to college and in three years he’ll be in the NFL.’ I told them when he does that, he can take care of all of them then. Just not now. Let me have him.” “So what do you need him for then?” Montgomery said in 2016. “Go on and make your own money then. What do you need with Devonte then? Let me have him and please let him be.”

Montgomery snatched him from that life. “I was hanging around with the wrong people and he just took me away from them,” Wyatt said back in 2016. “He took me away from a lot of negative influences. He showed me a different way. The way I needed to see.” Montgomery and Wyatt said back in 2016 that two of those peers were jailed that next school year. Wyatt said those neighborhood friends were into robbery and burglary. “I think I might be locked up or have been locked up without that guy right there,” Wyatt said of Montgomery back in 2016. The “Air Force Ones” story: Georgia flipped him from South Carolina and then held off a late charge by that SEC East rival for Wyatt. How did he get noticed for his athleticism by college scouts?