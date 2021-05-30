Deyon Bouie: 5-star commit explains why he’s still ‘locked-in’ with UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest feat made by 5-star in-state Georgia commitment Deyon Bouie out of Bainbridge. =============================================================

Deyon Bouie said this weekend that he remains “locked-in” to the UGA commitment he made back on November 1 on his mother’s birthday. He also plans to return to UGA at the earliest possible opportunity he can be on campus on June 1. “It is the first day of camps again,” Bouie said. “The new facility. I want to be the first one to see it.” Bouie also reports that he’s “105 percent” recovered from the knee injury which cost him his entire junior season at Bainbridge High School. That’s about the three most welcomed updates that DawgNation can deliver at this time in regard to the third overall commitment in the 2022 class. The 6-foot, 185-pound rising senior ranks as a 5-star recruit, the nation’s No. 2 ATH and the No. 29 overall recruit in this cycle. (247Sports Composite ratings) He is still on track to graduate early and enroll at UGA in the class of 2022. Bouie is rated as an athlete because of his vast agility, speed and quickness and his ability to make plays with the balls in his hands on offense. That said, it is expected that his primary position in college would be at cornerback.

So that’s a lot of the very good stuff. There’s also an element of concern for Georgia fans to pay attention to as well. Bouie does plan to take his official visits to rival SEC schools like Alabama, Florida and others. He is also planning to take an unofficial visit at sometime in June to Texas A&M. Bouie said he is being recruited to just give Texas A&M a look by former Georgia staffers James Coley and Nick Williams. Coley is about as good as it gets as a recruiter in the SEC. Williams also already earned that status and he and Bouie do go back a very long ways. At first glance, the visit to Texas A&M should be seen as a nod of respect to Williams. Williams is also a native of Bainbridge who went on to play and coach for the Bulldogs. He recently accepted a defensive analyst position on Jimbo Fisher’s staff in College Station. “Coach Coley and I had a connection when he was at UGA,” Bouie said. “We had a great connection. So it is really him and coach Nick now recruiting me over there.” Williams extended the Georgia offer to Bouie way back in 2018. That was shortly after Bouie and his Bainbridge Bearcats won the GHSA state title during his freshman year.

“I feel like it is another opportunity,” Bouie said. “When Nick was at Georgia, he was basically my recruiter coach. He was recruiting me hard. So now he is at Texas and is treating me the same way as he was doing at Georgia. So I’m just going to check it out since he was my recruiting coach at Georgia so I will check it out at Texas A&M and see what it is about.” How does Williams leaving UGA alter the strength of his commitment to UGA? “Well, I’m still locked-in,” Bouie said. “That’s because Coach Kirby [Smart] and I have a great relationship, too. For coach Nick, it was like a business decision. To take care of his family and leave. For me, it is like a business decision for me. To make the best decision for my future with where my commitment is at.” Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Deyon Bouie: What keeps him “locked-in” to his commitment to UGA Bouie said he is not planning any official visits this summer. That trip to Texas A&M will also be an unofficial visit at this time.

Alabama is also getting an unofficial visit on June 14. His official visit to UGA will likely come in the fall, he said. “During the season,” he said. “I want to get the game atmosphere on game Saturdays. Be there for the games around the players. Hang out and get to know those guys.” What keeps him “locked-in” to UGA? “Family ties,” Bouie said. “Like even since coach Nick left, that benefits him and his family. But with everyone there and with everyone in my life it is still the same love. Everything is still going with Georgia. That same love. It is family.” His best relationship at Georgia now is Smart. He’s also starting to really get to know first-year defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae.

