Big Bear Alexander: June 1 visitor list will include the 5-star anchor commitment
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest positive news regarding UGA and 5-star commitment Big Bear Alexander.
=============================================================
It is an easy concept to note June 1 was going to be a big day for Georgia finally getting to host recruits again. As it turns out, it is going to be a Big Bear Alexander Day, too.
DawgNation has learned the 5-star commitment and an anchor of the 2022 class plans to be at UGA tomorrow on the very first day that recruits are allowed back on campus.
If you don’t know the real deal about Alexander, then please read this story. Alexander’s path in life has shaped the young man he is today.
Alexander ranks at the nation’s No. 7 DL prospect and the No. 26 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite ratings for the 2022 cycle. That ranking reflects a recent positional slotting shift by that service to lump all strong-side defensive end and interior defensive line targets together.
That type of consolidation has taken place at a lot of positions like QB, RB, interior OL and at LB, too. There is also an EDGE defender positional ranking.
The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Alexander also recently moved from his state championship team at Denton Ryan to play for the Brewer Bears near Fort Worth this spring. He ranks as the highest-rated public commitment in Georgia’s class at this time. The Bulldog class also currently ranks No. 1 overall nationally for 2022.
Alexander is in Texas. There is constant worry about the Texas schools prying a wedge between his feelings for UGA and staying close to home.
Anything can happen in recruiting, but that’s something that seems a little inflated regarding the feelings Alexander continues to express about UGA and taking over the No. 99 for Jordan Davis in 2022.
He told DawgNation earlier this spring his commitment to UGA was still “rock solid” and it appears he’s walking that talk by visiting UGA again at the earliest possible opportunity.
The visit also offers some good balance to a recent social media post showing him interacting with former UGA staffer Nick Williams on a FaceTime call. Williams recently left UGA to join the staff at Texas A&M.
Big Bear Alexander: Something else to know
Alexander’s commitment is one that fans will always fret about giving his status and his location. That’s natural given his skill set and prospect status. None of the major programs are going to concede a dominating “3″ tech like Alexander to the Bulldogs.
That’s not the way recruiting is. Especially after 16 months where recruits have not been able to step foot on a college campus due to the pandemic.
But there’s another thing going on behind the scenes which might add a bit more definition to his commitment to the Bulldogs. When speaking with 5-star commitment Deyon Bouie this weekend, he pointed to Alexander as a guy who already appears quite invested in building up this 2022 class at Georgia.
Bouie said “Big Bear” reaches out to him all the time. They swap messages all the time.
“I don’t want to blow smoke up ‘Big Bear’ but I feel like ‘Big Bear’ is more of a leader of this class than all of us,” Bouie said. “You don’t have no choice but to listen to what Bear has to say. He’s the biggest guy in the room or on the calls and he might growl or go ‘Raagggh’ at you. I think he might growl at you or something.”
It has been constant.
“Big Bear will tell like the group chat we’ve got this group meeting at 7 p.m. on a day and to make sure that everybody gets in there,” Bouie said.
The month of June is sure going to be fun to watch and try to keep up with.
