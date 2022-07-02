Dawgnation Logo
Ryqueze McElderry-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
3-star OL Ryqueze McElderry of Anniston High in Alabama was an early commitment to UGA in the 2023 cycle. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

BREAKING: 3-star OL Ryqueze McElderry steps back from his Georgia commitment

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Alabama IOL Ryqueze McElderry. He ranks as the nation’s No. 25 IOL and the No. 406 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Ryqueze McElderry chose Georgia back in November. He even had brash confidence to it, even choosing the Bulldogs over some strong late interest from his home state Alabama Crimson Tide.

A lot has changed since then. Alabama is no longer the national champion. Georgia knocked off the Tide to claim that crown. The Bulldogs saw the offensive line coach he committed to step back from coaching to focus on family life.

Georgia replaced Matt Luke with veteran line coach Stacy Searles. Searels has proven to be a popular and valuable asset for the ‘Dawgs on the recruiting trail.

McElderry has also contained to take his visits. He took an official visit last month to Georgia, but also impactful visits to both Auburn and Tennessee. Those are programs where the path to playing time does look a lot swifter than it does in Athens.

The series of all those events led him to a decision today. McElderry shared on social media that the was stepping back from his commitment to Georgia to reevaluate his college options.

This decision drops Georgia to 12 commitments in the 2023 cycle.

That leaves the “Dawgs with two remaining offensive line commitments in this class in 4-star Bo Hughley and 3-star Virginia IOL Joshua “Doogie” Miller. Miller flipped last month from Georgia to Penn State.

