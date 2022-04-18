Jayden Wayne: 5-star visitor came out of G-Day with some very strong thoughts about the ‘Dawgs

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 2023 EDGE prospect Jayden Wayne. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 EDGE and the No. 27 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite ratings. =========================================================

Jayden Wayne had a lot to say coming off his two-day visit weekend to Georgia for G-Day. There was a lot he wanted to find out about the defending national champions. He did just that. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound rising senior from Washington kept checking down to a few key phrases when describing what he soaked up this past weekend. “Winning atmosphere.” “The brotherhood there is ridiculous.” “I can see myself playing there.”

“It is amazing. Just the atmosphere and the vibe there.” “It was just an amazing atmosphere. Felt like family really.” Coming off the visit, he said that Georgia was definitely going to be one of his top five schools it comes time to make that cutdown determination. That “brotherhood” example was something he saw up close. “I was just hanging around with all of the players,” he said. “Just seeing them talking to each other. Just seeing their NFL guys and their draft guys coming back for the spring game. They just have a bond. A really good bond among the players at Georgia.” Wayne said he was in the search, research and discovery phase of his recruitment. He dropped a top 11 back in late January that included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas, USC and Washington.

He’s been clicking off the visits. Georgia was this past weekend. Alabama was last weekend. He will visit Oregon next weekend for its spring game. “I’m going to keep checking schools out until I find the right fit,” he said. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Courtesy photo , Dawgnation 5 things that Jayden Wayne said that stood out after his G-Day visit The interview rep with Wayne on Sunday evening was pretty straightforward. There wasn’t much of a visit high to ascertain with this trip. The way Wayne feels about the ‘Dawgs is in line with how he has felt for some time. The Kelee Ringo connection detailed in his visit preview story was just as helpful and relatable as ever. He spoke to Ringo on the last day of his visit.

“He just told me when you first come in to not come in with a big head,” Wayne said. “Just come to grind. Do what you are supposed to. You just have to earn your stripes around here.” Those two played together on the same youth team in Washington. Wayne is aware of how DawgNation and the Georgia fan base supported his mother’s breast cancer treatment through a GoFundMe page. “It just shows how the Georgia community is strong,” he said. “They really care about their players and their families.” But there were four things he also said about the program that also merit a mention. “I just learned how strong a brotherhood it is there. Just seeing all the old players and new players and the old players coming back to support the players that were playing. It was impressive.”

“I talked to coach ‘Chid’ (Chidera Uzo-Diribe) in person. I met him in person for the first time. He’s young. Very energetic. He’s funny. He has a good connection with his players. He is going to develop you.”

“They like me as a person and they like me on the field,” he said of the Georgia staff. “I’m versatile and can do a lot on the field to help the team out. They are going to come to visit me pretty soon.”

“They are crazy about football in the South. I love it, though.” He’s had the rich exposure opportunity of seeing Alabama and Georgia in back-to-back weeks as a priority recruit. What was that like? How are those programs different? “There are really just different stuff,” he said. “Different styles of coaching. The brotherhood at Georgia, again, just really stands out and is different at Georgia.”

UGA News